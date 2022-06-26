ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7ALy_0gMlvVe800

People have been injured and a house has been destroyed after an explosion in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

The force said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

One house has been destroyed and several others have been significantly damaged as well as nearby cars.

Casualties have been reported but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, police said.

The force thanked those who had “helped shocked and injured neighbours”.

Footage on social media shows flames, damage and debris from a terraced red brick house.

Aerial shots shared on Twitter also show flames billowing into the sky.

Evacuations are taking place and people have been urged to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.

Emergency services said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cadent Gas and the National Grid are all working to manage the incident.

Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer are among the resources that have been sent to the scene.

West Midlands Police tweeted: “Thank you for all you kind words. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this.

“Emergency workers form all services and the energy companies are working really hard in very difficult circumstances.

“Thanks to people who have helped shocked and injured neighbours.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: “We have sent three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, @wmcareteam @WMASHART and a NILO to the scene.”

WMFS tweeted: “Six fire crews are in attendance at this incident involving an explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding. Please avoid the area at this time.”

In a statement on its website, WMFS added: “At 20.38 fire crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion on Dulwich Lane, Kingstanding.

“The explosion, the cause of which is unknown at this time, has destroyed one property and caused damage to other properties and vehicles nearby.

“The number of casualties or injuries is not confirmed at this time,” it said.

“West Midlands Police are managing evacuations in the area and we urge those local to the incident to follow the instructions of emergency service officers at the scene.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Maxwell to victims: I hopes my sentence brings you peace and finality

Ghislaine Maxwell told her victims she hoped her sentence would bring them “a measure of peace and finality” moments before she was handed 20 years behind bars. The British socialite said meeting Jeffrey Epstein was the “greatest regret of my life” and that she wanted to “acknowledge the suffering” of her victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Murder probe launched after woman dies following ‘horrific assault’

A 36-year-old woman has died after she suffered serious head injuries in “a horrific assault” in Ilford, east London, Scotland Yard said. Police, who have launched a murder investigation, said the victim was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Cause of death of 20 people in nightclub unknown

Police in South Africa are investigating the deaths of at least 20 people at a nightclub. It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party in the coastal town of East London to celebrate the end of winter school exams. Local...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Accident#House#Cadent Gas#The National Grid
The Independent

Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a house destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham, a fire service has confirmed.Emergency services have been at the site in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, through the night following the blast, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday.One man rescued from the wreckage remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) confirmed the body of a woman had been found on Monday morning.We’re very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene of last night's explosion in #Kingstanding. Our thoughts and sympathies are...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Three in custody after 46 migrants found dead in San Antonio tractor-trailer

Fourty-six people were found dead in a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas, on Monday evening, local police said. Initial reports suggest the victims were migrants who had recently crossed the border. The trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help around 6pm, police said. When he came to investigate, he found the doors partially open and a number of deceased individuals inside. Sixteen survivors, including four children, were taken to local hospitals suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the city’s fire chief Charles...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Man Tasered by police who jumped in the Thames and died was armed with plastic firelighter and not a screwdriver, watchdog reveals

A man who died after jumping in the River Thames while being Tasered by officers chasing him was armed with a plastic firelighter, the police watchdog has revealed. It was previously believed that Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, 41, was holding a screwdriver when two Metropolitan Police officers confronted and Tasered him on Chelsea Bridge.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Tearful grandmother left unable to board flight at Birmingham Airport

A family said they felt let down when their 91-year-old grandmother was left stranded at an airport because staff failed to get her to her plane. Maria Twamley, who had been due to return to her home in Belfast, was left tearful when she was forced to miss the flight, her granddaughter said.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Pupils hide under desks as knife-wielding gang storm secondary school grounds - before armed cops arrest three teenagers for carrying a blade

Children were reportedly ordered to hide under their desks at school after knife-wielding gang stormed the grounds earlier today. Armed police arrested three teenagers after the incident plunged the Birmingham secondary school into lockdown. Police officers swarmed the grounds around the North Birmingham Academy in every parents 'worst nightmare' this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

English couple found dead at home in Ireland after ‘bodies lay undiscovered for 18 months’

An elderly couple found dead at their home in Ireland may have gone undiscovered for 18 months. The bodies of the English husband and wife, named locally as Nicholas Smith, 81, and his wife, Hilary Smith, 79, were found in a Co Tipperary bungalow on Monday. Neighbours raised concerns about their wellbeing and reportedly not been seen since late 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Gardai said they are investigating “all circumstances”, with post mortem examinations on Tuesday found to be inconclusive. Mr and Mrs Smith worked on cruise ship in Australia before retiring, and had no children, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

At least 17 people killed in South African nightclub, police say

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 young people found inside a popular nightclub in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern, in the Scenery Park township, early on Sunday morning and found at least 17 bodies, with several others reportedly injured.The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the venue.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy