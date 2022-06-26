ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Lightweight Hiking Boots for Your Next Day Hike

By Jonathan Zavaleta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KjQB_0gMlvHXC00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hiking isn’t just for hardcore adventurers; whether you’re taking a short out-and-back before lunch or a casual hike with friends, hiking can and should be accessible to everyone. That means that the old rules of hiking gear have changed. Plenty of people wear workout clothes and sneakers on a hike rather than technical pants and hefty boots. If you’re looking for casual, comfortable shoes for your weekend jaunts, then consider picking up the best lightweight hiking boots. Lightweight hiking boots will give you the support and comfort of a hiking boot , minus the bulkiness and weight.

In addition to traditional hiking boots, another great option worth considering are hiking sneakers. If you’re more used to them, sneakers can be more comfortable than boots. Plus, sneakers go well with other athletic clothing, like hiking shorts . Sneakers from brands like Adidas are also more stylish than some technical-looking hiking boots, making them perfect for transitioning from a morning on the trails to whatever else you have planned that day. Plus, sneakers tend to be more lightweight than heavy-duty hikers.

When shopping for lightweight hiking boots, it’s good to consider what kind of hiking you expect to do. If you expect rough terrain and wet weather, then you might want something with GORE-TEX. If your hikes are dry and hot, then you might want something more breathable. The materials you choose should be informed by your preferences and the kinds of hiking you’ll do; common options include nylon, textile and leather .

SPY has rounded up some of the best lightweight hiking boots that you can buy, based on research, reviews and experience with the brands.

1. Danner Trail 2650 Mid GTX Hiking Boots

BEST OVERALL

Around since 1932 and best known for their heavy-duty boots, Danner also makes lighter-weight options, like the Mid-GTX hiking boots. These premium boots have a two-layer GORE-TEX membrane for water resistance and a grippy Vibram outsole. They clock in at 1lb. 12oz. for a pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDt6A_0gMlvHXC00


Buy: Danner Hiking Boots $189.99

2. Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge Shoes

MOST STYLISH

Reebok’s “trail-inspired” Zig Kinetica II Edge Shoes bring hypebeast sensibilities to the hiking trail. Because these shoes are modeled after sneakers, they’re definitely some of the most lightweight hiking boots you’ll be able to find in 2022. Made from 30% recycled materials, the new Zig Kinetica has elastic laces, responsive midsole cushioning, and Vibram® Ecostep outsole for extra traction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5NSW_0gMlvHXC00


Buy: Zig Kinetica II Edge Shoes $59.97 (orig. $135.00) 56% OFF

3. HOKA Speedgoat Mid 2 GTX Hiking Boots

MOST VIBRANT

These shoes from HOKA stand out from the pack thanks to the supportive ankle structure of a boot combined with the technical materials and eye-catching colors of sneakers. These shoes don’t skimp on performance despite their 1lb. 10.5oz. weight. They have GORE-TEX uppers and Vibram soles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHpGE_0gMlvHXC00


Buy: Hoka One Hiking Boots $170.00

4. Salomon Outpulse Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots

MOST STYLISH

Salomon makes tons of excellent hiking shoes, and the Outpulse is a stylish option for a day hike. These boots have GORE-TEX for water resistance and breathability. They have a supportive over-the-ankle collar but stay lightweight at 1lb. 10.8oz. for a pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GHZ7_0gMlvHXC00


Buy: Salomon Outpulse Hiking Boots $160.00

5. Merrell Men’s Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe

BEST VALUE

For something with a classic hiking shoe look, pick up Merrell’s Vent hiking shoes. They’re not boots since they don’t cover the ankle, but they do offer comfort and a secure Vibram sole. These lightweight shoes clock in at a lightweight 1lb. 15oz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tREol_0gMlvHXC00


Buy: Merrell Hiking Boots

6. Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots

BEST SUPPORT

You don’t have to compromise on support and protection to get a lightweight boot. These boots from Salomon provide cushioning and ankle coverage and weigh just 1lb. 15.6oz. They boast a Gore-Tex lining for breathable waterproofing and speed hooks for easy lacing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzUBY_0gMlvHXC00

7. Adidas Terrex Trailmaker Mid

MOST SPORTY

Hiking shoes are rarely sleek, but these Terrex Trailmakers stand out for how much they blend in. The all-black colorway and sneaker-inspired design make for a great shoe to take you from the trails to the streets and back again. Like other shoes on this list, these mid boots have a GORE-TEX membrane for water resistance. They also clock in at under a pound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvNQc_0gMlvHXC00


Buy: Adidas Terrex Hiking Boots $120.00 (orig. $150.00) 20% OFF

8. Arc’Teryx Norvan LD 3

BEST FOR TRAIL RUNNING

Arc’Teryx makes some of the coolest-looking outdoor gear on the planet, which is why it’s no surprise they’ve become so popular with people whose primary hiking is done on subway stairs. Though they’re not boots, these sneakers are a great option for trail running or hiking. They have a grippy Vibram sole for support and weigh less than a pound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWAav_0gMlvHXC00


Buy: Arc’Teryx Hiking Boots $165.00

9. Altra Lone Peak Hiker Hiking Boots – Men’s

BEST FOR DRY AREAS

Though they’re not among the best-known hiking brands, Altra has been producing quality trail-running shoes for over a decade. These boots weigh under 2 pounds per pair and are comfortable for long days on the trail. These don’t have waterproofing, so they’re best suited for hikes in dry climates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfSYV_0gMlvHXC00


Buy: Altra Hiking Boots $150.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

purewow.com

20 Pairs of Linen Pants That Will Keep You Chic and Cool All Summer Long

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Linen pants are like a personal AC unit for your legs—they’re breathable, lightweight and don’t come with any risk of...
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

17 Elegant Ballet Flats That Transcend Shoe Trends

It's time the ever-present, always polished, and oft-overlooked ballet flat gets its due. To BAZAAR fashion and accessories editor Jaclyn Alexandra Cohen, ballet flats always outlast fleeting shoe trends because they're seasonless and adaptable to any wardrobe. "There’s nothing I love more than a versatile shoe," she tells me. "Ballet flats are both elegant and comfortable—they quite literally tie your look together with a bow."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Travel + Leisure

These Comfortable, Flattering Pants Are Perfect for Work and Travel — and They're 30% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you're returning to the office this summer or planning a trip in the coming months, a pair of comfortable, flattering pants is a must-have. Spanx's clothing collection is a go-to option for Travel + Leisure editors and shoppers alike when it comes to pants that are great for travel, since the brand offers a variety of versatile options that are just as easy to wear as they are to pack in your suitcase. And luckily, the brand is holding a massive sale right now that includes a gorgeous pair of cropped, wide-leg trousers that you can easily dress up or down for days of sightseeing, dinners out, and more. For a limited time, you can score this pair for $90, and we'd suggest shopping soon before they sell out for good.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Julianne Hough Wore the Trendy Denim Shorts That Will Sell Out at Nordstrom

It can be hard to find the perfect pair of denim shorts when the options range from super-short ripped cutoffs to long Bermuda versions. Plus, when you add in trendy elements like crossover waistbands, it can be all the more confounding. In cases like this, all it takes is an excellent celebrity outfit to tip the scale in favor of one style over another. Julianne Hough's most recent look, for example, definitely convinced me of my next purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

This Old Navy Activewear Set Is So Comfy, I Wore It on a 20-Hour Road Trip

When it comes to activewear (and just about any piece of clothing), comfort is everything to me. Chances are that I won't wear it unless it fits just right. This is especially true of sports bras and workout leggings, which I often find to be either too tight or too loose. For that reason, I tend to stick to brands that I know fit me perfectly. Among these is Old Navy, which is no stranger to rave reviews from fitness-lovers. So when I recently came across the Light Support PowerSoft Textured-Rib Sports Bra ($33) and the matching High-Waisted PowerSoft Rib-Knit Side-Pocket 7/8-Length Leggings ($45), I couldn't resist adding them to my shopping cart. They're definitely more fashion-forward than the workout pieces I usually choose from the brand, and I was excited to wear something other than my go-to black leggings ($33) and matching sports bra. Ahead, find my honest thoughts on the set.
YOGA
Us Weekly

These Are, Hands Down, the Comfiest Work Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Back in the office? Preparing your wardrobe for your return? Need to meet with clients or make a presentation? It’s time to get that work wardrobe back into shape. Sadly, your leggings and joggers that were hiding under […]
APPAREL
Travel + Leisure

Travelers Are 'Absolutely in Love' With This $35 Amazon Jumpsuit With Pockets

Most of us have a particular outfit that's unofficially become our designated travel uniform. Regardless of your style, we imagine that this outfit is your go-to because it's made with comfortable materials, has functional features, including pockets, and can easily be worn throughout your trip thanks to its versatility. Don't have something like this in your closet? According to shoppers, the PrettyGarden Wrap Jumpsuit deserves a spot in every traveler's luggage because it meets all these criteria and more, and we think you'll want to add it to your travel wardrobe ASAP.
SHOPPING
reviewed.com

The Best Danner Hiking Boots of 2022

Danner is a popular boot brand worn by workers, the military, hunters, hikers, and those who simply want a high-quality boot for everyday use. For the sake of this review, we focused on finding the best quality Danner boots for hiking. This brand’s hiking boots are known for being waterproof, sturdy, and capable of gripping rugged terrain in both wet and dry conditions. Plus, every buyer gets a one-year warranty for their purchase.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

The 25 Best Shoes for Standing All Day, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you are a nurse walking around the ER, a construction worker racing around a job site, a server waiting tables in a busy restaurant, a mom chasing her kids around or a business person who spends a lot of time traveling and walking from terminal to terminal, there are multiple benefits of standing on your feet all day, according to science. Compared to sitting behind a desk all day, standing and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Puts Trendy Finish on Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Breezy Blouse With White Sneakers In Paris

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra made a fashionable departure out of her hotel in Paris today. The Indian actress hit the streets in a breezy summer ensemble. Chopra showcased her sensational style sense in a floating button-down cream shirt. The long-sleeve number featured a plunging V-neckline and oversized cuffs with slits near the wrist. She tucked her top into a matching form-fitting high-waist skirt. The garment had a thigh-high center split and slightly ruffled hemline. To...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
