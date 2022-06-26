ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays rally late, finish off sweep of Pirates

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gn7IL_0gMlv8fu00

Shane McClanahan went seven strong innings and the Tampa Bay Rays used a two-out, three-run rally in the seventh inning to earn a 4-2 victory and complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays’ Isaac Paredes was 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a walk. Josh Lowe (RBI) and Yandy Diaz (double) had two hits for Tampa Bay, while Ji-Man Choi doubled in a run and walked twice.

Back in the lineup for the first time since May 30 after he recovered from a right quad strain, shortstop Wander Franco went 1-for-5.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a home run and Bryan Reynolds had an RBI single as the Pirates managed only six hits.

After being involved in a collision in Thursday’s 8-7 win over the Chicago Cubs, Pirates leadoff hitter Ke’Bryan Hayes returned and was 1-for-4.

The Rays improved to a major league best 10-1 in interleague play, while the Pirates are 1-6.

With starters McClanahan (1.81 ERA) and Roansy Contreras (2.89) making their first career starts against the opposition, runs were at a premium. Each pitcher allowed one.

McClanahan (8-3) yielded four hits, while striking out 10 without a walk over 99 pitches. He retired the final 11 batters he faced and now has a majors league-leading 123 strikeouts.

Contreras allowed only four hits, but the right-hander issued five walks and tossed a wild pitch while striking out four. Pittsburgh right-hander Tyler Beede (0-1) gave up one run on two hits over 1 2/3 innings.

The Rays broke through in the second inning without putting a ball in play. Choi, Harold Ramirez and Paredes drew walks, but Contreras struck out Francisco Mejia for the second out. Contreras then walked walking Vidal Brujan on five pitches as the Rays took a 1-0 lead.

The Pirates tied it in the third on Reynolds’ looping a two-out, RBI single to left to score Yu Chang, who opened with a single.

In the seventh, Tampa Bay appeared to run their way out of a scoring chance when Randy Arozarena was caught on a stolen-base attempt. The Rays challenged the call, and it was overturned to keep the inning alive.

Choi followed with a go-ahead double to score Arozarena. Lowe and Paredes then notched RBI singles.

Vogelbach hit his ninth homer in the following inning, but The Rays’ Brooks Raley pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save in five opportunities.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Former Braves teammates claim Joc Pederson refused to leave clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham last season

Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin revealed that Joc Pederson refused to leave the clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham during the Atlanta Braves’ visit to San Diego last season. Back in May, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants in what was revealed to be over a fantasy football dispute in the past. The story only grew from there, and it continues to do so with this latest update.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Home Run of All Time

Over the history of baseball there have been several ways the greatest baseball players are measured. Some have to do with hitting average, both over a season and a career. Another is RBIs, both over a career and season. Another is the percentage of times a player gets on base. This measure was made famous […]
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Yu Chang
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Tyler Beede
Person
Josh Lowe
FanSided

Braves: 3 trades to help replace injured Ronald Acuña Jr.

Trades for any of these three outfielders can help the Atlanta Braves survive Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest injury. Just when things seemed to be going right for the Atlanta Braves, they received some tough news regarding star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. They are a top ten team in MLB right now but losing him for a significant amount of time might change this quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits what the Braves already know about Michael Harris II

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas City Royals#Rbi#The Chicago Cubs
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to ugly Angels-Mariners brawl

The Los Angeles Angels took on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in what has been a chippy series so far. It got a lot chippier on Sunday. In the 9th inning of Saturday night’s game, Mariners relief Erik Swanson nearly hit Angels star outfielder Mike Trout with a fastball near the head, which garnered some strong reactions from the Angels’ slugger during his postgame press conference.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 former Yankees players NY should consider acquiring at trade deadline

The New York Yankees have run through the league after a 7-6 start in 2022 (can you believe that really happened?), but that doesn’t mean the work is done. Any fan knows the weak spots by now, but to put it simply, every time you’re left calculating the bullpen workload chart, only to realize Clay Holmes/Michael King won’t be available, that should trigger a response.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners, Angels get into major brawl, eight ejected

A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Mariners, Royals Trade

MLB's summer of trading has begun. On Monday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Kansas City Royals are sending first baseman Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for reliever Wyatt Mills and right-handed pitching prospect William Fleming. Santana batted .216 with just four home runs for Kansas City, but the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Bryce Harper suffers fractured thumb, out indefinitely for Phillies

The Phillies' worst-case scenario played out Saturday night as Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb and is out indefinitely. Harper was hit in the thumb by a 97 mph Blake Snell fastball in the fourth inning in San Diego. He immediately fell to the ground, clutching his left hand and writhing in pain. Visibly frustrated, Harper said something to Snell, who was apologetic and replied that it was unintentional. Harper shouted back to Snell that he knew it was not on purpose.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy