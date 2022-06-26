ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Supreme Court Justices While Performing at Glastonbury Festival

By Tara Larson
 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo took to the stage alongside Lily Allen with a message to five Supreme Court Justices.

The Grammy-winning singer performed at the Glastonbury Festival held in England on Saturday. While on stage, she called out the five S upreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday morning before singing Allen’s “F— You” with the artist.

“So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s— about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

The ruling, which had been expected since a leaked opinion surfaced in early May, eliminates protections for abortions after nearly 50 years. The move is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half of the 50 states.

While performing, Rodrigo wore a purple top and skirt. Her cropped tank featured a plaid print with two keyholes in the center of the shirt. Her high-waisted skirt also featured a plaid print and included silver hardware. Her fingerless gloves matched her skirt perfectly, and she added fishnet tights under her skirt as she often is seen to wear. She finished off the look with silver jewelry and a pair of knee-high black combat boots.

When it comes to shoes, the “Driver’s License” singer frequently wears pairs that complement her edgy personal style. Some of her go-to styles include back leather boots by Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Magda Butrym, as well as sneakers by Vans and Converse.

Comments / 52

Loraine
3d ago

Funny how Olivia says that alot of Women and Girls are gonna die with RVW overturned , but what about the Millions of babies that have died bc of RVW

Reply(13)
21
shamus mcfilthy
3d ago

god forbid that people take responsibility for their actions...maybe both men and women will start taking birth control a lil more serious...remember all those other services that planned parenthood provide like free condoms and birth control...

Reply(1)
8
delidded core
2d ago

Abortions are performed in the most barbaric and awful manner. Anyone who supports them and knows how terrible they must have mental psychosis

Reply
5
