Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith complimented OSU traditions, the devotion of the fan base and the top notch coaching staff. All part of the explanation for a wild flurry of verbal recruiting commitments coming the Buckeyes way this week including two five star receiver commits and a four star as well. Smith points to his head coach Ryan Day for establishing the culture necessary to win at recruiting.Smith well aware that Name, Image and Likeness plays a big factor as well. Day told boosters recently Ohio State will need 13 million dollars to keep his roster intact.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO