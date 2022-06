Young adults leaving care in Wales will be offered £1,600 a month for two years as part of a universal basic income trial.More than 500 people are to be offered the payments beginning on 1 July, which the Welsh government said it hopes will help them "on a path to live, healthy, happy and fulfilling lives."A care leaver is someone who has spent time in foster or residental care, away from their family, but is ready to leave because they are turning 18.The trial, named the Basic Income pilot scheme, will cost £20 million, last for three years and be...

