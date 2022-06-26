ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige Thorne: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The new series of Love Island is almost here, with the latest run of the ITV2 show set to return next week.

The reality series is ready to welcome a new batch of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.

One such person is 24-year-old paramedic Paige Thorne , who is from Swansea, Wales.

Speaking about her decision to join the show, Paige said: “In Swansea, there is just no-one I can find. I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore.”

She added that she needs to “break out and broaden my horizons”, stating: “ Love Island just brings everyone together for me’ I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now.”

Addressing how she’ll fare in the villa, Paige, who described herself as “quite mumsy”, said: “I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.”

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series , while you can find The Independent ’s own predictions here .

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.

The Independent

Man urges people to invite all of their colleagues to lunch in emotional video showing him eating alone

A man has sparked a debate about workplace etiquette and toxic professional environments after he encouraged people to ask all of their co-workers to join them for lunch.In a recent video posted to TikTok, @dongarkarmitej, who goes by OfficialMitej, could be seen sitting alone in his car and eating during what appeared to be his lunch break at work.While looking at the camera, he noted how important it can be to feel included while at work, specifically during lunch time.“Always invite ALL your coworkers to lunch,” he wrote in a text caption on the video. “Don’t leave anyone out,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu sports $37,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry as she exits Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu may have lost out on a winning title at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but it was her stunning Tiffany jewelry -- worth more than $37,000 in total -- that took centre court.The British tennis star lost on day three of the championships to French opponent Caroline Garcia, who had a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Centre Court. The 19-year-old skyrocketed to fame last year when she won the US Open in September, becoming Britain’s first female Grand Slam-winner in 44 years. So much so, that she even landed the role as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co.Raducanu made her...
TENNIS
