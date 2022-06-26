Man accused of attacking woman with hammer on Belvedere Drive
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a woman with a hammer.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive.
According to police, 26-year-old Antonio Golden and the 29-year-old victim got into a fight over a purse. During the incident, police said Golden struck the woman in her left arm with a hammer, which caused it to break.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators said Golden left the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information on Golden's whereabouts can contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
