We are just over a month away from the MLB trade deadline, and while the Yankees are having a great season, they have some areas they could improve. The obvious area is left field. Joey Gallo has disappointed since coming to the Bronx, and while Aaron Hicks is having a good month of June, he has been inconsistent to start the season. The Yankees have also been connected to the starting pitching market. Oakland A’s starter Frankie Montas is a possibility, along with Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO