Anaheim, CA

WATCH: Epic benches-clearing brawl erupts between Angels-Mariners, Jesse Winker gives double bird to fans

By John Healy
 2 days ago

A good ole’ fashioned basebrawl broke out on Sunday afternoon in Anaheim between the Angels and Seattle Mariners.

Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mairners’ Jesse Winker in the buttocks to lead off the second inning, which the Mariners took exception to.

Seattle manager Scott Servais was immediately calling for Wantz to be ejected as Winker stepped toward the mound. Angels catcher Max Stassi was trying to de-escalate the situation when Winker’s attention turned toward Angels dugout where he appeared to go after their manager, Phil Nevin.

Several punches were thrown in the fight while Wantz and Winker were among six players ejected from the game.

Julio Rodriguez, J.P. Crawford, Scott Servais, Phil Nevin, Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera were also ejected.

Winker left the field giving the fans the double bird.

The high tensions appear to stem from Saturday night when a pitch was thrown near Mike Trout’s head. Wantz had thrown a pitch the inning prior that was near the head of Julio Rodriguez before hitting Winker.

Things were so heated that when the teams retrieved to their benches, Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias, a former teammate of Winker’s, returned to the field and began yelling at him. He then went back to the dugout and check a bucket of sunflower seeds onto the field.

It seems suspensions are likely coming, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who noted there was a lot of activity during the fight.

