ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Special Olympics Ohio games returns in person at Jesse Owens Stadium

By Myles Harris
cwcolumbus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's been three years since the Special Olympics Ohio games were held at Jesse Owens Stadium at Ohio State, but this weekend that streak changed as thousands of athletes took part in the games. Ricardo Coleman is a Special Olympics Ohio athlete and has...

cwcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington native wins national 400-meter dash championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – University of Cincinnati track and field’s Steven McElroy won the 400-meter dash at the U20 National Championship, beating record time. From Pickerington, Ohio, McElroy had a school and meet record time of 44.93, qualifying for the World Athletics U20 Championships held in Columbia in August. McElroy’s time beat his own school […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Did Ohio State Just Have The Greatest Recruiting Week Ever?

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The Ohio State Buckeyes are always among the best-recruiting programs in college football, but even by those standards, what they did last week was incredible. On consecutive days, they added commitments from 5-star WR Carnell...
COLUMBUS, OH
270hoops.com

Africentric Summer Shootout: Standout Players

Samara Savoy (F / Reynoldsburg / 2023): With so many great players leaving off for college, Savoy will be tasked with leading this team in this upcoming season. Savoy showed off some great post moves all afternoon and led her team to some dominant victories. She is crafty around the rim with a soft touch and great strength to power through defenders on her way up. Her jumper has developed so well, knocking down multiple jump shots in the afternoon. Savoy rebounds at a high level, understanding where the ball is coming off the rim and timing her jump to snag boards. She and Daniya McDonald will be one of the best duos in the area this season, with their skill sets meshing perfectly and college scouts should be all over Savoy.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Buckeye Football Notebook: ‘He’s the best in the country’

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Success in college football can be broken down into two basic components: recruiting and development. You can’t win without talented players, so it’s best to start out with as much talent as possible. That happens...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
WSYX ABC6

Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier dies at 103

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier Mildred “Millie” Feasel has passed away at 103, her family said Monday. Millie celebrated her 103rd birthday in January. For more than a half-century, Millie worked at Zettler Hardware in southwest Columbus. She continued working at the store...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Owens
Person
John Shaffer
NBC4 Columbus

Hot rods cruising into Columbus

The big one is here! We’re talking more than six thousand hot rods, trucks, classics, and all-around cool cars coming to the Ohio Expo Center! It’s the biggest show on the schedule for Goodguys and it’s right here in Columbus. And because we love a good giveaway...
COLUMBUS, OH
newscentermaine.art

National Ice Cream Day Columbus Ohio

National Ice Cream Day Columbus Ohio. Take a horse drawn carriage ride around the mill grounds or browse over 20 craft vendors who will be onsite. Handcrafted ice cream since 1870. 662 n high st., columbus, oh 43215 We are making ice cream fun for everyone. We are excited to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bridging past to present: Union County Covered Bridge Trail

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Covered bridges span areas like creeks, rivers, canals, and the test of time. There’s a trail of seven that covers 52 miles throughout Union County. You can visit the trail and earn rewards through the Marysville & Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau (UCCVB). The first reward is a pair […]
UNION COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics
myfox28columbus.com

Keep it or sell your Antiques: What are they worth?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We asked our viewers to send in their pictures of items they want to know what their antiques or collectibles are worth. Auction Ohio auctioneer Chris Davis explains is these items are worth " Keep It, Sell It or Toss It: Is your item worth anything?" with Good Day Columbus Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
tag24.com

Ohio officials will defy the state's strict anti-abortion law

Columbus, Ohio - In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the fight for abortion rights in Ohio is moving to the cities. Ohio's Republican-majority state legislature passed a "Heartbeat Bill" in 2019, which criminalizes abortion after around six weeks – before most people know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! schedule of events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A full day of fun is slated for the 40th anniversary of Red, White & BOOM this Friday, including all-day activities and two stages of live entertainment leading up to the 10 p.m. fireworks show. Activities schedule. 11 a.m. BOOM! Street Festival. More than 100 local...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Road closure near Ohio State University after water main break

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A water main break across from the Ohio State University's campus caused a road to close Monday. OSU Emergency Management said the water main break is off-campus and is not affecting on-campus water. Chittenden Avenue is closed between North 4th Street and Summit Street. OSU...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
columbusunderground.com

Photos: ComFest 2022

Editor’s Note: Dozens of local bands took the stage at ComFest as the festival made a comeback in 2022 celebrating its 50th year. Take a look at some of the bands that rocked out during the three-day celebration from June 24 – 26. All photos by Matt Ellis.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus officer shot in leg in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg while trying to shoot a dog, according to a message from the department. Police said in an emergency notification that the officer was shot in the 300 block of South...

Comments / 0

Community Policy