Special Olympics Ohio games returns in person at Jesse Owens Stadium

Samara Savoy (F / Reynoldsburg / 2023): With so many great players leaving off for college, Savoy will be tasked with leading this team in this upcoming season. Savoy showed off some great post moves all afternoon and led her team to some dominant victories. She is crafty around the rim with a soft touch and great strength to power through defenders on her way up. Her jumper has developed so well, knocking down multiple jump shots in the afternoon. Savoy rebounds at a high level, understanding where the ball is coming off the rim and timing her jump to snag boards. She and Daniya McDonald will be one of the best duos in the area this season, with their skill sets meshing perfectly and college scouts should be all over Savoy.

REYNOLDSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO