Mooresville, NC

2 arrested in Mooresville shooting, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two arrests were made in a shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Mooresville, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Logan and Brookwood streets after callers told 911 that their homes and vehicles were shot into. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings.

Police got more information that someone was shot in the back and was at the Piedmont Point Apartments. The victim was shot in the area of Logan Street and is expected to recover, Mooresville police said.

Detectives searched homes on Logan Street and in Catawba County where they recovered weapons and a vehicle used during the shooting.

Jaylon Edmond Westbrook, 19, of Sherrills Ford, was charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Westbrook was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under no bond due to the seriousness of the charges. He was on probation/parole for other felony convictions.

Anazi Nykeem Quiller, 18, of Mooresville, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

