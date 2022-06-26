ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner

By Master Control
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner, 79, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, June 24, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing Facility in Jane Lew.She was born in Weston on February 15, 1943, a daughter of the late...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Mary Theresa Gabriel

Mary Theresa Gabriel, age 103, formerly of the North View Community, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 7, 1918, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rosa Laratta Perri. She was married to Victor J. “Block” Gabriel who preceded her in death. Surviving is one son, Victor Lee Gabriel and his wife Linda of Bridgeport; one daughter, Debra Ann Feather and her husband John of North View; four grandchildren, Ray Mazza and his wife Joy, Jaclyn Gabriel, Dianna Freeman and her husband Chip and Victor Alan Gabriel; and seven great grandchildren, Cole Mazza, Isabella Mazza, Carson Mazza, Jian Lockman, Vance Lockman, Jake Freeman and Luke Freeman. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by three brothers, John Perri, Dominick Perri and Frank Perri; and three sisters, Angie Thorpe, Catherine Beech and Virginia Cross. Mrs. Gabriel was a lifelong member of Saint James Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Society of the Little Flower and the Sons of Italy. Mrs. Gabriel will be remembered for her faith and generosity. Her home was always opened to anyone where they were fed and prayed for daily. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Edward Lee DeMundo

Edward Lee DeMundo, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on October 20, 1933, a son of the late Robert F. and Catherine Genna DeMundo. He is survived by one daughter, Penny Skinner of Clarksburg; one grandson, David Skinner; one sister, Stella Gray of Manetta, GA; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Olivenne Monepenny; four sisters, Jane, Julia, Josephine and Mary; three brothers, Robert, Anthony and Frank; and one grandson, Michael Skinner. Mr. DeMundo was a United States Navy Veteran and was previously employed by Pittsburgh Plate Glass and in the custodial department for the Harrison County Board of Education. He was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, Clarksburg Aerie No. 2353 Fraternal Order of Eagles and Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks. Mr. DeMundo was also a volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and represented the veterans in the Golden Age Olympics where he received several gold medals. He was Catholic by faith and was generous to many various charities. Edward was loved by everybody who knew him. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. DeMundo will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Shirley Ann (Sutton) Tracy

Shirley Ann (Sutton) Tracy, 85, of Mt. Lookout, formerly of Cowen, passed away on June 25, 2022 at Stonerise Rainelle. She was born June 20, 1937 in Millcreek, WV to the late Ronal and Edith (Tyler) Sutton. Shirley was married to Charles Arlen Tracy (deceased) and was a long time resident of Cowen where she retired from the Cowen Public Service District. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Ronnie Sutton of Bowie, MD and sister Carolyn Haddix of Dailey, WV. She is survived by sisters Betty and Jimmy (deceased) Waybright and Jeanie and Fred Sparks, both of Cowen, and three sons: Dr. Charles Alan & Kathryn Tracy, Mark & AnnaMary Tracy, and Paul & Glenda Tracy. Shirley celebrated and adored her eight grandchildren: Kelley (Whoolery), Ian, Joshua, Daryn (Moore), Tony, Erin (Hufstetler) and honorarily Alex and Gabe Garland. Shirley was known as “Granny” to her four great grandchildren: Garrett, Carson, and Jonah Whoolery and Lucas Hufstetler. She is also survived by many friends and extended family who will mourn her passing. Graveside services will be conducted privately for the family at a future date. In Shirley’s honor, Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Tracy family.
COWEN, WV
WDTV

Mary Catherine Wilson

Mary Catherine Wilson, 93, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 12, 1928, a daughter of the late Lire N. Coniglio and Daisy Mae Phillips Coniglio. Mary enjoyed her play days with her sister, Virginia, Mary Lou, and JoAnn. Mary is survived by her children, Deborah K. Wilson of Monumental, and Robert L. Wilson and Judy of Rivesville; her granddaughters, Maribeth Rote and Crystal L. Wilson; her great grandson, Jayden Wilson; sister, Nellie Virginia Prickett; former husband, Ray K. Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathan Wilson; and her brothers, Louis, Guy, and Lire Coniglio. The family would like to give special thanks to Sharon Sage, Fresenius Kidney Care of Fairmont, the Critical Care Unit at UHC, and the Fairmont Marion Transit Authority. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with Father Jojan Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at the Monumental Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A reporter on the scene says crews have unblocked the roadway. Stokes says Davis Avenue has reopened, and the scene is all clear. Officials said old dynamite was discovered in the Tygart Hotel in Elkins. People are asked to evacuate and avoid the area near Davis...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Franklin’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Franklin’s in Nutter Fort. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WDTV

Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams dies at 98

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams has passed away. He was 98. The Woody Williams Foundation writes Wednesday, “at 3:15 a.m., Hershel Woodrow Williams, affectionately known by many as Woody, went home to be with the Lord. Woody peacefully joined his beloved wife Ruby while surrounded by his family at the VA Medical Center which bears his name.”
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Harrison County busy prepping schools for student return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s officially summertime and that means the kids aren’t at school but, the work doesn’t stop. The end of the school year is just the start for the district’s maintenance and janitorial teams said assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez. “We have to make...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Swiger was found Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen last seen in Lumberport. 13-year-old Kelse Mae Swiger was last seen at her home in Lumberport Monday evening. Anyone...
LUMBERPORT, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour Summer Spikeout hosts 16 teams for summer development

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour’s annual Summer Spikeout returned Tuesday, this year with 16 teams. Six area teams - Bridgeport, Tyler Consolidated, Robert C. Byrd, Ritchie County, Liberty and host Philip Barbour - participated in pool and bracket play. With volleyball being a fall sport, the summer is...
PHILIPPI, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg-Harrison Library hosts Farm to Table for kids

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event for kids at Hart Kitchen Eatery in Clarksburg. Anne Hart invited the local children into her kitchen, where they learned about vegetables and were taught some basic cooking techniques. The kids all had the opportunity to be...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Teresa A. Nardelli Romano

Teresa A. Nardelli Romano, 73, of Ocoee, FL, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on June 23, 2022, in Orlando, FL. Teresa was born in Clarksburg, WV, on December 12, 1948, a daughter of the late Joseph J. Nardelli and Stella F. Seamon Nardelli who resides in Ocoee, FL. Teresa is survived by her husband of 32 years, Leonard Romano, who resides at their home in Ocoee, FL. Also surviving are her son, David Christian Fragale of Orlando, FL; sons, Brandon M. Romano of Groveland, FL, and Lee A. Romano of Ocoee, FL; her brothers, Louie Nardelli of Clarksburg, WV, and Joseph Nardelli, Jr. of Clarksburg, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Reginia Southern. Teresa was a teacher’s assistant and crossing guard for the Orange County Board of Education. Teresa liked watching Hallmark movies, loved her dogs, and enjoyed the beach in the evenings along with walking and sightseeing. She had a friendly outgoing manner and loved socializing. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Orlando, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 610 Pike Street, Shinnston, WV, on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Christopher Turner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Clarksburg residents protest overturn of Roe v. Wade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Clarksburg community lined the street in front of the Harrison County Courthouse to share their dismay with the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. There were people of all ages at the protest. Many chanted with signs encouraging everyone that passed to honk...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering about the work taking place around United Hospital Center, it is not a new business. However, it is yet another substantial addition for the Bridgeport-based medical facility. Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said that UHC is doing a $5.7 million project that...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man helps local community by attempting to golf 117 holes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of us enjoy hitting the golf course for 18 holes, but one local man is doing that 6.5 times over!. Jimmy Stemple is helping United Way and the local community by attempting to golf 117 holes all on foot at the Bridgeport Country Club. That...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found off Emily Drive in Clarksburg. The body was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the state right-of-way between I-79 and Emily Drive. Authorities say they working to confirm the identity of the person. The person’s identity will...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Man dies following head-on crash in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon in Upshur County. Officers responded to the accident on Rt. 20 South near Hinkleville around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed Brennen...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU Health System and Owens & Minor hold groundbreaking for new facility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Health System and Owens and Minor, INC held a groundbreaking for a new supply chain facility coming to Morgantown. The partnership between these two organizations would create the Regional Healthcare Logistics Center. The facility would make, package and distribute medical supplies to all WVU Medicine facilities across the state.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Clarksburg men were arrested after officers said they stole a Ford F-350 from a business and ran it into multiple properties. Video surveillance from a Clarksburg business on Sycamore Street showed Colton Allman, 20, and Patrick Heflin, 18, steal a Ford F-350 around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Lane of I-79 in Harrison County closes for repair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a northbound lane of I-79 in Harrison County is closed this week for bridge repairs. The lane closure is between mile markers 111 and 112 crossing Mt. Clare-Lost Creek Road, Harrison County Route 25 and Browns Creek. The closure will continue through Friday, July...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

