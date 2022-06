As the United States continues to register the monumental overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, announced by Supreme Court justices on Friday, Southland residents were prepared to flood the streets for a fourth day of protests.RiseUp4AbortionRights, who has planned several rallies throughout the entire nation over recent days, called for demonstrators to walkout from work or school at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon before joining them in a rally at the U.S. Courthouse located at 350 W. First St. at 3 p.m.In their public announcement, the group said: "The Illegitimate Overturning of Abortion Rights MUST NOT STAND! INTO THE...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO