Poll: 55% of Republicans describe the events of Jan. 6 as 'defending freedom'

A new survey has found that half of the country thinks former President Donald Trump committed unconstitutional and illegal activities to remain in office.

The poll was conducted by CBS News/YouGov , and it also found that most Americans felt the country's democracy was threatened on Jan. 6, 2021.

The poll gave a glimpse into the minds of Americans while the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack breaks down the events of Jan. 6 and the days prior.

On top of the 50% that think what Trump did was illegal, another 46% say that he should be charged, and 55% described the events as an insurrection.

But, not everyone sees eye to eye, as most Republicans feel Trump didn't have any plans set up for Jan. 6, and a majority of them say they don't think President Joe Biden won the presidency.

Beyond that, there is also a discrepancy of how Republicans and Democrats view the events that happened on Jan. 6, with 51% of Republican respondents calling it "patriotism," 55% calling it "defending freedom," and 27% calling it an insurrection.

As for Democrats, the majority said that what happened was an insurrection, and 55% said those present at the U.S. Capitol were "trying to overthrow the government."

Even with the House committee releasing testimony and evidence from those within Trump's own inner circle, Americans' opinions of what happened on Jan. 6 have not changed in the year and a half since.

While a majority of Americans would like to see Trump charged, 75% of Republicans shared that they think clearing the former president of any wrongdoing would help strengthen democracy, according to the poll.

Whether he is charged or not, his actions and the actions of those present at the Capitol on Jan. 6 will have lasting impacts on the U.S. election process.

When asking about confidence in elections, the poll found that 66% of respondents thought it would be "very likely" to "somewhat likely" that a politician would refuse to certify elections for political reasons in the future.

The poll was conducted from June 22 to 24 and surveyed 2,265 U.S. adult residents. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 points.