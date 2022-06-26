Deputies: Thibodaux man nabbed for stealing mail, delivery packages

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of stealing other people’s mail and packaged deliveries has been arrested, authorities say.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Allen Oubre of Thibodaux has been identified as the suspect.

Detectives say Oubre was arrested Friday (June 24) following an investigation into a series of thefts and attempted thefts from mailboxes in the Thibodaux area. The investigation was launched three days prior to Oubre’s arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives found Oubre at his home where they also discovered a bank statement that belonged to someone else as well as other allegedly stolen items that implicated him.

Authorities add that upon questioning Oubre, he admitted to breaking into several mailboxes in hopes of finding something to steal.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a bail of $9,000 and charged with 24 counts of attempted misdemeanor theft and six counts of misdemeanor theft.

Detectives say their investigation into the allegations against Oubre remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.

