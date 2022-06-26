ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Star Athlete Robert Stafford Impressed With Hogs

By Otis Kirk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie four-star athlete Robert Stafford is being sought by schools all over the nation and made his way to Fayetteville this weekend for an official visit. Stafford, 5-11, 171, currently holds 44 offers and will be able to pick his college when he...

KARK

Arkansas Loses Linebacker Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE — Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove Class of 2023 linebacker Everett Roussaw has decommitted from Arkansas. Roussaw, 6-2, 220, attended a Prospect Day on Jan. 22 and then committed to the Hogs at 6 a.m. the next morning. He was at Arkansas the June 10 weekend for an official visit. It seemed he was very excited about Arkansas, but on Tuesday he reopened his recruiting.
KARK

Walker White Was Impressive at Arkansas Camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Christian Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White is among the nation’s top quarterbacks and he’s gaining the scholarship offers to prove it. White, 6-3, 220, has a long list of scholarship offers including one from Arkansas. Kendal Briles and Dowell Loggains watched...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 163: Odom - Arkansas is the place to be

For Barry Odom, Arkansas — and coaching alongside Sam Pittman — is the place to be. Odom has helped Pittman engineer an incredible turnaround at Arkansas, and has helped a once-maligned defense turn into one of the better units in the country. After the Razorbacks gave up more than 30 points per game for five straight seasons, Odom’s 2021 group allowed less than 23 a game to rank in the top half of the SEC. And perhaps no game showcased the improvement more than the win over Texas, when the Razorbacks smashed the Longhorns all over the field. The Razorbacks bookended that performance with a second-half shutout of Penn State in the Outback Bowl, setting the stage for more to come. In this episode, Arkansas radio analyst Quinn Grovey sits down with the Hogs’ DC to talk about his unit’s improvement, working alongside Sam Pittman, and why the Razorbacks are a destination in college football.
Kaleb James Returned to Arkansas One More Time

FAYETTEVILLE — Mansfield (Texas) defensive lineman Kaleb James has been to the University of Arkansas on so many visits in recent years the official visit didn’t allow him to learn many new things since he had seen it all previously. James, 6-5, 265, committed to Arkansas on January...
Rickey Gibson Gives Impressions of Arkansas Following Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville three-star cornerback Rickey Gibson was impressed with his official visit to Arkansas. Gibson, 6-0, 172, talked about how the visit went for him. “The visit went well,” Gibson said. “Good time to spend with Coach (Dominique) Bowman. That was fun. Spend time with the...
4-Star DT Markis Deal Narrowing Decision Down

FAYETTEVILLE — Garland (Texas) Naaman four-star defensive tackle Markis Deal has visited Arkansas a few times on unofficial trips, but made an official visit this weekend. Deal, 6-6, 290, gave feedback on how his official visit went. “Really I’ve been up here a couple of times, so the only...
Dylan Hasz Could Join Brother at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) athlete Dylan Hasz is the twin brother of Arkansas commitment Luke Hasz, a four-star tight end. Hasz, 5-10, 180, can play wide receiver or defensive back in college. He plays both ways for Bixby. Dylan took his official this week after Luke was at Arkansas last weekend.
Alex Sanford Chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Oxford (Miss.) Class of 2023 linebacker Alex Sanford has committed to Arkansas after a weekend official visit. Sanford, 6-3, 240, fell in love with Arkansas when he visited for a Prospect Day earlier this year. All he needed was the official visit to know Arkansas is the place for him.
Arkansas Lands DT Stephen Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater Class of 2023 defensive tackle Stephen Johnson has committed to Arkansas following his official visit. Johnson, 6-4, 310, chose Arkansas and moved up his commitment from July 4 until today. “It was a great visit really,” Johnson said. “This one definitely got me opening...
4-Star OL Paris Patterson Announces Decision Date

FAYETTEVILLE — East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson camped at Arkansas on Wednesday, gained an offer and then returned for an official visit this weekend,. Patterson, 6-6, 345, was impressed with the official visit and talked about it afterward. “It actually went great for me, I...
