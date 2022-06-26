Bangor turned up the heat with ‘Beats and Eats Food Truck Festival’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor’s Restaurant is hosting its annual Lobster Roll Day on Wednesday. This year, lobster rolls are $9.63 to celebrate their 63 years of business. The rolls will start selling at 8 a.m. at Governor’s locations for eat-in or takeout.
After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
ALBION (WGME) -- Vandals reportedly caused $5,000 damage after destroying several beehives at Swan’s Honey in Albion over the weekend. According to the Bangor Daily News, the damage was discovered when workers went out to inspect the hives that had been placed on wooden pallets. Each pallet held four hives and each hive housed between 50,000 and 60,000 bees.
This is a little too close to where I live...yikes!. Living on the west side of Bangor is an experience, to say the least. There is always something going on in, and around my neighborhood, so when I saw a Facebook group for the Fairmount area of town, I jumped at the chance to join.
SMITHFIELD–Sunbeam Roller Rink in Smithfield is celebrating its one hundredth year in operation and its owners plan to keep the iconic business rolling into the future. Roller skating is not a thing of the past, it’s a family friendly activity that is still being enjoyed by folks today.
Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
After rounding the corner of the longest day of the year, we’re finally going to feel some summer temperatures this weekend. There are a few fun happenings in the Midcoast and up in Bangor for the foodies, and art and music lovers with all kinds of indoor-outdoor events!. Arts...
BANGOR — Residents in Bangor urged city officials Monday night to keep Dakin Pool on the east side of the city open. Bangor Parks and Recreation Director Tracy Willette said the city doesn’t have enough lifeguards to safely staff Dakin pool. At a meeting, Monday night city councilors...
Detergent was added to Agamont Park's Fountain in Bar Harbor overnight, so Monday morning, June 27th residents and tourists woke up to a sudsy fountain. What some people may see as a harmless joke that doesn't hurt anyone is in fact an act of vandalism. The fountain will now be...
BANGOR, Maine — Tuesday is a big day in Maine and across the country for one legendary folklore hero. It's National Paul Bunyan Day!. Legend has it Bunyan carved out the Grand Canyon with his ax, formed mountains when he wrestled with his sidekick Babe the Blue Ox, and formed the Mississippi River when his container of water sprung a leak.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - First responders were able to limit the damage when a tractor trailer caught fire at a business in Hermon Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 1 p.m. at Daigle and Houghton on Coldbrook Road. Hermon Fire Captain Chandler Corriveau says employees were able to move other...
OLD TOWN — Fourth of July is right around the corner and firefighters want you to know just a few tips to keep yourself and other people safe on the major holiday. Firefighter Connor Galvin of Old Town says his town is one of the places where fireworks are allowed. Lt. Bartlett says the community should know firefighters will be on standby to help — should anything happen.
Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
LINCOLN--It’s not everyday a local gets asked to be in a music video, but when country singer Alan Jackson was searching for a classic beauty for his 1991 single “Someday,” he found the perfect catch, who now resides in town of Lincoln. Alan Jackson’s song “Someday” is...
FALMOUTH – By finishing in the top 25 Sunday at the Live and Work in Maine Open, Camden’s Cole Anderson automatically earned an invite to this week’s Korn Ferry PGA event at TPC Colorado. Anderson arrived in Colorado on Monday, and will play a few practice rounds...
With the Fourth of July upon us, Mainers are gearing up for their celebrations. If you plan on lighting up the sky, you may want to check to see if that stash of pyrotechnics will get you into trouble. Since 2012, it has been legal in Maine to buy and...
Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy kicked off their Summer 2022 Live and UnZoomed tour last night in Grand Rapids, Mich. You can see the full set list for all three acts below. The Live and Unzoomed tour visits the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, tonight and is currently scheduled to conclude on Sept. 18 in Bangor, Maine. (You can get the complete show and ticket information at StyxWorld.com.)
Twins from the Bangor area re-created the scary "Come play with us, Danny" from Stephen King's classic. A guy named Mark Linn uploaded a video to YouTube, as an homage to 'The Shining.'. "We were at a haunted location somewhere in the New England area and these were twins from...
BANGOR — Families looking to cool off this summer will not be able to dive in Bangor’s most popular pool. Dakin Pool in Bangor will be temporarily closed due to ongoing staffing shortages. However, the Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center in Bangor will be open for the summer season.
GOULDSBORO- Fire marshals are investigating what caused a fire at the cottage beside the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse this morning. Firefighters were called to 115 Lighthouse Point Road in Gouldsboro about 5:15 am. Crews from as far away as Milbridge and Blue Hill were called in to assist with the fire...
