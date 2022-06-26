ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Hope College aims to expand campus in Holland

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
HOLLAND — Hope College is looking to expand in Holland.

According to a FOX 17 News report, the college is having open discussions with the City of Holland on that expansion between Eighth and Ninth streets downtown.

"We're looking at three different buildings and a lot of green space because we really want to make this still feel like it's part of campus," Hope College Director of Operations Kara Slater told FOX 17 . "The largest building will be for academics, and it'll have classrooms and event space, and we'll house our economics and business department."

According to plans released by the college, the other two buildings would have multiple uses with student housing on upper levels.

"Hope College is pursuing an exciting new redevelopment of an existing property spanning between Eighth and Ninth street," Hope's product description states. "It will be anchored by the construction of a new building for the Department of Economics and Business. This new facility will create a home for this academic community, one that encourages collaboration and connection between students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the wider business community."

According to the report, part of the need for this expansion is the record number of new students heading to campus in the fall.

The next meeting with the City of Holland about this is planned for August.

