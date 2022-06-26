ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee football gets three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander after making visit

By Dani Mohr, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago

Tennessee football has  added another three-star recruit.

Jerimiah Telander of Gainesville (Georgia) High is the first class of 2023 linebacker to announce his commitment to the Vols. He shared the news Sunday on Twitter with an edited graphic of himself over Neyland Stadium. Telander was on a visit to Tennessee during the weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Telander is Tennessee's 11th commitment for the 2023 class and is ranked the 919 overall prospect and the  No. 73 linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite . He had 26 offers from other schools, including North Carolina, Florida, Louisville and Mississippi State.

“I’ve been there, like, six times, so I know, really, most of everything that goes down there,” Telander told GoVols247 before publicly revealing his choice. “I just wanted to get a good feel — like, the inside scoop of things — hanging with the players, asking some questions, just really talking to coaches a little bit more. And I felt that peace come over me, so I was ready to pull the trigger and I pulled it."

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football gets three-star linebacker Jeremiah Telander after making visit

