Premier League

Crystal Palace sign exciting Derby teenage winger Malcolm Ebiowei on a five-year deal for free as former Arsenal and Rangers academy product looks to make it in the Premier League

By Adrian Kajumba For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Crystal Palace have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Malcolm Ebiowei for the exciting winger to join them from Derby.

Ebiowei, 18, penned a five-year contract and also passed a medical last week, with Palace now confirming his arrival.

Ebiowei will join Palace from July 1 when his Derby contract expires, with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone also set to do the same from West Brom when his contract runs out.

Due to his age Derby will be due compensation for Ebiowei, who has followed striker Luke Plange, 19, in making the move from Pride Park to Selhurst Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnowM_0gMlppJo00
Malcolm Ebiowei will join Crystal Palace for free when his Derby contract ends next week

In-demand Ebiowei was subject of interest from home and abroad and Palace chairman Steve Parish said: 'I'm delighted that Malcolm has chosen Palace as the best place to continue his development, following his impressive breakthrough into senior football in recent months.

'He is a highly coveted player and we very much expect to provide a platform for him to flourish at the highest level.'

Ebiowei thanked his former club for the support and opportunity they gave him to make a mark an impression in senior football and added: 'As everyone is aware the situation is very uncertain at Derby, so it was important for me to secure my long-term future.

'I'm incredibly excited about the prospect of joining Palace as they have an incredible squad and huge potential. I very much hope to contribute positively to the team this season.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ddhv7_0gMlppJo00
Wayne Rooney brought Ebiowei up from the youth setup after an impressive goal scoring run 

Ebiowei's emergence was one of the bright spots of Derby's season which ended with relegation to League One following their brave fight to beat the drop after being hit with a 21-point deduction.

Previously in the academies of Arsenal and Rangers, Ebiowei, predominantly a winger who has also played through the middle, joined Derby last year.

He spent the first half of the campaign in the Rams' youth setup, scoring seven times in seven under-18 appearances and also featuring for their under-23s.

Ebiowei then became one of the youngsters Wayne Rooney turned to during Derby's relegation fight.

He shone when he stepped up from youth football and was given his first taste of senior action, making 16 appearances during the second half of the season.

Sports
