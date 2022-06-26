Charleston to add new items to site for fallen firefighters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston plans new remembrances at a memorial honoring nine firefighters who died trying to put out a blaze at a furniture store in 2007.

Charleston 9 Memorial Park was built several years ago next to Charleston Fire Station 11, which is on the site of the Sofa Super Store where the nine firefighters were killed.

The city wants to add an terrace next to the fire station that overlooks the parks with nine bands of bricks extending from nine windows.

There also will be memorial panels remembers the men who died and the fire near a flagpole on the site.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.