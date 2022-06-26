ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dodges question on pro-abortion group that promised 'night of rage' following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday dodged a question on a pro-abortion group in her state that was mentioned by name in a government warning about heightened violence following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Whitmer, who's widely speculated to be a 2024 presidential hopeful, instead turned attention to recent decisions by the high court's conservative majority which she said made her 'very concerned' about Americans' safety and prosperity.

She also reminded viewers on CBS News' Face the Nation that she herself was the subject of public attacks by former President Donald Trump.

The 5-4 ruling overhauling five decades' worth of precedent sparked fierce demonstrations across the country.

It prompted the Department of Homeland Security to issue a bulletin on Friday warning of a heightened threat of violence targeting both abortion clinics and pro-life pregnancy centers.

'A separate incident in Michigan involved vandalism claimed by "Jane's Revenge" on a building that houses a US Representative's campaign office and a pro-life advocacy group,' the memo obtained by CBS states.

It also points out that Jane's Revenge promised a 'night of rage' after the court's ruling, 'stating, "we need the state to feel our full wrath" and "we need them to be afraid of us",' according to ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3LFC_0gMlpnna00
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer deflected when asked to respond to a recent Homeland Security bulletin warning of increased attacks from both sides of the abortion debate - including an activist group that has been accused of vandalizing pro-life centers across the country

While an excerpt from the bulletin naming Jane's Revenge flashed across the screen, host Margaret Brennan asked Whitmer: 'How concerned are you about violence? What are you seeing on the ground?'

But Whitmer's answer made no mention of the group.

'I am concerned about a lot of things happening in the United States right now,' she said.

'And frankly, the last couple of decisions that came out of this United States Supreme Court are- make America a lot more dangerous, more guns, fewer rights, less health care, it is scary.'

She suggested that institutions like the Supreme Court 'are now being corrupted' by politics.

Brennan pressed Whitmer for her reaction to Jane's Revenge again.

'But, this warning about threats to federal state government officials, including judges, are you concerned about active threats in Michigan?' the host asked.

Whitmer responded: 'Of course, I am. Margaret, I have been the recipient of so much ugliness and hate often stoked by the former president.'

'This is a really scary moment. And with the proliferation of the ugly rhetoric, the scary proliferation of guns in America and fewer and fewer restrictions,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nrz61_0gMlpnna00
The group, Jane's Revenge, is accused of vandalizing the property that houses Republican Rep. Tim Walberg's campaign office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDlGW_0gMlpnna00
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked protests across the country on Friday and through the weekend

Though she did not once address Jane's Revenge, the rising Democratic star said 'this is a really scary moment' for the country and vowed to 'fight for' abortion rights in her state despite finding herself up against a majority-Republican legislature that wants to ban the medical procedure.

So far nine states have banned abortion as of Sunday following the Supreme Court's Friday decision, and at least a dozen are expected to soon follow suit.

Even before the decision was handed down, Jane's Revenge made its mission clear with targeted attacks on anti-choice centers in states like Michigan, Colorado and North Carolina, among others.

Last week, the group's name was spray painted on a property that houses the Michigan campaign office of Republican Rep. Tim Walberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzHAo_0gMlpnna00
Jane's Revenge warned 'anti-choice' organizations that the 'leash is off' and that it will make it 'as hard as possible for your campaign of oppressions to continue' in a June 15 communiqué 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMiHY_0gMlpnna00
North Carolina-based Mountain Area Pregnancy Services, was also targeted in a series of vandalism attacks carried out by the pro-abortion extremists on June 7

The building's other resident is anti-abortion group Jackson Right to Life.

The group also reportedly took responsibility for vandalizing the Lennon Pregnancy Center in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Images of the building show smashed windows and the message: 'If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you.'

Over the weekend, pro-life groups have been bracing for similar attacks after the Supreme Court's decision upended life for potentially millions of women across the United States.

Michigan's Catholic officials were reportedly warned by federal authorities about a heightened threat of violence after the ruling.

'Federal authorities have indicated to organizations across the state that there could be disruptions or other activity that is either violent in nature or efforts to vandalize property to maintain awareness that there's the possibility for disruptions or violence or vandalism,' David Maluchnik, vice president of communications for the Michigan Catholic Conference, told local outlet Bridge Michigan.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

