Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 15:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 327 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hensley Island, or 19 miles north of Pine Bluff, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... White Hall England... Redfield Altheimer... Warbritton Pine Bluff Arsenal... Hensley Island Wabbaseka... Sherrill Tucker... Gethsemane Pastoria... Bredlow Corner Wright... Lock and Dam 5 Park Tar Camp Park... Ferda Dexter HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO