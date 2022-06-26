ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

Clara Murphy's Piano Recital

By Submitted by Neal Murphy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 26, 2022 - Clara Murphy's Piano Recital was held on June 16, 2022...

Cedrick Dewoni Mosley

Funeral service is 11am Saturday, July 2 at Wallace Chapel Baptist Church in Timpson with Pastor Derrick Rhodes officiating. Visitation is from 10am until 6pm on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Community Chapel in Timpson. Interment is at Friendship Cemetery in Tenaha. Mosley was baptized at Wallace Chapel Baptist Church.
TIMPSON, TX
Ola Beatrice Bradley

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Joe Walker will officiate. Interment will follow at Johnson Cemetery in Shelby County. Born October 25, 1939, Ola is the daughter of the late...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
John Henry Smith

John Henry Smith, age 77, Retired constable of San Augustine, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Colonial Pines Healthcare Center. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, located at 316 W. Columbia Street in San Augustine. Funeral...
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
Reba Weesner

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage, Texas. Reba Joyce Weesner went to her heavenly home on Saturday afternoon, June 25, 2022. She was born in Freestone, Texas on July 17, 1932 and was raised in Cotton Gin, Texas by her loving aunt and uncle, J.C. and Mae Boyd. Reba spent her childhood and early adult life in Freestone and Limestone Counties. After graduating from Teague High School she obtained her LVN and worked in Mexia, Texas for a family doctor and at the local hospital.
TENAHA, TX
2 teens shot at Natchitoches Parish community center

CLARENCE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are in the hospital after a shooting at a community center in Clarence late Friday night, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before midnight Friday. While deputies were responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired at the...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
1 injured, 1 arrested after Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 45-year-old Gawaine Mitchell of Longview was arrested after a shooting. According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 1900 block of Franklin Drive on Monday around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot and he was taken to a hospital […]
LONGVIEW, TX
Police Stepping Up DWI Enforcement In Nacogdoches, Texas

The Nacogdoches Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement for the 4th. The department is participating in the Texas STEP initiative. The selective traffic enforcement program (STEP) is a program from the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) along with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot). Nac PD's participation provides grants to the city from these entities, so they basically pay for themselves.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Car hits pole, knocks out power

Power to a large section of Jasper was knocked on Tuesday evening when a pickup truck left the road and struck the guy wire on an electrical utility pole on the north side of town. Officers with the Jasper Police Department said the accident occurred shortly before midnight in the...
JASPER, TX

