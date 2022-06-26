Clara Murphy's Piano Recital

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage, Texas. Reba Joyce Weesner went to her heavenly home on Saturday afternoon, June 25, 2022. She was born in Freestone, Texas on July 17, 1932 and was raised in Cotton Gin, Texas by her loving aunt and uncle, J.C. and Mae Boyd. Reba spent her childhood and early adult life in Freestone and Limestone Counties. After graduating from Teague High School she obtained her LVN and worked in Mexia, Texas for a family doctor and at the local hospital.

TENAHA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO