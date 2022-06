It's day 15 since a 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima was killed while riding her bicycle along Summitview Avenue June 12. Detectives with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office last week say they were able to identify a suspect driver who fled the scene of the crash but so far no arrest has been made. Baker died after being struck by a GMC Denali pickup as she was riding a bike in the 11000 block of Summitview Avenue.

