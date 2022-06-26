Former Chiefs QB gives update on daughter after brain surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith posted on Instagram on Saturday that his daughter was recovering from surgery.

Smith’s daughter, Sloane, had to be rushed to the ER back in early May with stroke-like symptoms, he said in the post.

After the MRI, it was revealed she had a large brain tumor and needed a craniotomy.

“The 10 hour procedure was the most excruciating time of our lives,” Smith wrote.

Smith stated his daughter had a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases. The neurosurgeons were able to remove 100% of the tumor and she has healed from her surgery.

“Sloane—in her true form—bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar! She didn’t skip a beat.”

He also thanked the doctors and neurosurgeons for their work in his heartfelt post.

Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL, spending five of those with the Chiefs from 2013-2017, where he earned three Pro-Bowls. He also won Comeback Player of the Year in 2020 with the Washington Commanders after suffering a gruesome leg injury in 2018 that required 17 surgeries.

He retired from the NFL in April of 2021.

