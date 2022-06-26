ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primary Health Care to host free HIV testing event

By Natasha Keicher
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Project of Primary Health Care will be hosting a free HIV testing event Monday for National HIV Testing Day.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the east parking lot of their University Ave. location.

The events theme this year is ‘HIV Testing is Self-Care.’ Primary Health Care says taking an HIV test and knowing your status is a critical tool to help keep you healthy and end the HIV endemic in the United States.

A $5 Quick Trip gas card will be given to those who get tested at the event.

The Project of PHC provides free and confidential HIV and STI testing in-person and with at-home testing kits that are available by request.

For more information about the event or Primary Health Care you can visit their website.

