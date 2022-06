Grant money will help to revitalize the Klondike Tavern, which re-opened Friday, June 24. An iconic St. Helens business is beginning a new chapter on the riverfront. After being shut down in 2018, the Klondike Tavern officially reopened Friday, June 24. Owner Holcombe Waller said, "I bought the property to take on as a historic renovation and revitalization to house multiple businesses, the restaurant being one, the hotel being the other." Waller envisions a 19-room boutique hotel which will interface with the restaurant space and patio. Waller said, "I'm hoping it's going to become this resplendent little...

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO