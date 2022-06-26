ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

The latest Jif salmonella recall: Desserts sold at certain Kroger stores, other chains

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Deskins Candies made the latest recall rippling from the salmonella troubles with J.M. Smucker’s Jif brand , pulling four kinds of peanut butter desserts because they use Jif peanut butter.

Deskins, which is based in West Virginia, yanked:

Peanut butter Pinwheel, expiration date 6/16;

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wY3EU_0gMlocYS00
Deskins Candies Peanut Butter PinWheel FDA

Peanut butter No Bakes, expiration date 6/21;

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNZdC_0gMlocYS00
Deskins Candies Peanut Butter No-Bake FDA

Chocolate No Bakes, expiration date 6/26;

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGlKv_0gMlocYS00
Deskins Candies Chocolate No-Bakes FDA

Peanut Butter Fudge, expiration date 6/26;

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TR1AJ_0gMlocYS00
Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Fudge FDA

These went to Kroger stores in Salem, Virginia; Grant’s stores in West Virginia and Virginia; Goodson’s stores in West Virginia; and to Merchants Distributor, Hickory, North Carolina food distributor that services the East Coast.

If you have the above desserts, toss them out or return them to the store for a full refund. If you have questions, call Deskins at 304-324-1938, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year , hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Salem, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Salem, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Salem, VA
State
West Virginia State
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Kroger#Cdc#Elderly People#Food Drink#J M Smucker#Goodson#Merchants Distributor#Eastern#Americans
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

More Jif Products Added to Salmonella Recall List

J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
LEXINGTON, KY
BGR.com

Urgent salad recall: Check your fridge because these salads can make you very sick

Customers who purchased Northern Tier Bakery ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products recently should know the company initiated a recall for about 905 pounds of salad. The action follows testing that has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on samples. That’s a bacteria that can cause severe illness in certain groups of people. Whenever it appears in food and drinks, Listeria triggers product recalls.
WISCONSIN STATE
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
Popculture

Peanut Butter Cups Recalled as Salmonella Fears Continue

The sweeping Jif peanut butter recall has just expanded to another product. As more and more products continue to be pulled from store shelves over fears of potential salmonella contamination, Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. on May 27 voluntarily recalled some peanut butter cups sold at retailers nationwide. The U.S. Food...
KENTUCKY STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
9K+
Followers
928
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy