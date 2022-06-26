ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man fighting for his life and four others injured as huge explosion destroys house and badly damages at least three more on Birmingham street

By Lizzie May, Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A man is fighting for his life and four others have been injured after a huge explosion destroyed a house in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

One house has been destroyed and several others have been significantly damaged as well as nearby cars, the force said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said people at the scene rescued a man from the destroyed house but he had 'very significant injuries' and was taken to hospital.

Four other men suffered minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene, WMAS added.

A spokesperson said: 'A man was helped from the property by people at the scene but had suffered very serious injuries.

'After assessment and treatment at the scene, he was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT team travelling with the ambulance.

'His condition on arrival at hospital was described as life threatening.

'Four further men have been assessed by ambulance crews for minor conditions but have been discharged at the scene.

'Members of the Hazardous Area Response Team continue to work with specialist firefighters at the scene.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DItFH_0gMloHDJ00
Emergency services were called at 8.38pm this evening to the scene of a house on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham which exploded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Rdjf_0gMloHDJ00
West Midlands Police force said in a statement: 'Evacuations are taking place. Those evacuated will be told where to meet. People in the area must immediately follow the instructions of first responders'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ei7zJ_0gMloHDJ00
Another angle of the explosion in Kingstanding shows the home completely destroyed as well as huge damage caused to the neighbouring houses

Emergency services said evacuations were taking place and people have been urged to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.

Emergency services said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said West Midlands Police, WMAS, Cadent Gas and the National Grid were all working to manage the incident.

Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer were among the resources sent to the scene.

The force said in a statement: 'Evacuations are taking place. Those evacuated will be told where to meet. People in the area must immediately follow the instructions of first responders.

'Dulwich Road and surround roads are closed and will be for a very long time. Please help us by avoiding the area. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

'Please think of those involved and their loved ones and do not post images online.

'We will keep you updated regularly as soon as we have hard facts.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZhPE_0gMloHDJ00
An aerial shot of the exploded house shows it has been completely destroyed, with emergency services taking care of the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPsRo_0gMloHDJ00
West Midlands Ambulance Service said people at the scene rescued a man from the destroyed house but he had 'very significant injuries' and was taken to hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfs3P_0gMloHDJ00
Large crowds have gathered around the cordon after news of the blast on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, spread
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IQ0j_0gMloHDJ00
'Dulwich Road and surround roads are closed and will be for a very long time. Please help us by avoiding the area. The cause of the explosion is not yet known,' West Midlands Police said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZLTK_0gMloHDJ00
Locals reported that nearby residents ran into the wrecked houses in an attempt to evacuate those inside.

Locals reported that nearby residents ran into the wrecked houses in an attempt to evacuate those inside.

One man, who declined to give his name, told the PA news agency: 'Everyone was watching, the house was on fire, nobody was going in, so we could see a way in - so we went in the house, me and about a dozen others.

'There was a guy in the back (of the house), we could hear the guy screaming, but he was trapped up against the fridge in the kitchen.

'The dust from the loft insulation was burning around us. We managed to get to him, and pull him out - I still have his blood on my jeans.

'We got him out, he ended up coming out on a mattress. But he was saying there was a woman in the house.'

'His clothes had been blown off, you couldn't even see him, he was covered in blood,' added the rescuer.

He added: 'We just went straight through the (front) door, and I thought I went through the house's door - but it was actually the next door house's door, because the house door had been destroyed.

'We come out to the back, and then we could hear the man geezer screaming, and we dug him out.

'He was in the kitchen, lying flat on the floor, with his back against a fridge or washing machine.

'He was going 'don't pull me - my legs' and I said 'mate, we're going to have to take you out now'.'

The group of rescuers broke damaged water pipes, amid the rubble, to try to douse their own clothes, to protect from the flames.

Standing at the police cordon, watching the emergency services working under powerful spotlights amid the devastation, the resident added: 'There's nothing left of that house at all.

'We went through the house - and that house is gone.'

West Midlands Ambulance Service also said they sent three ambulances, five paramedic officers, MERIT trauma doctor, critical care paramedic, West Midlands care team, Hazardous Area Response Team and a national interagency liaison officer to the scene.

The West Midlands Fire Service have sent six fire crews to the incident and have warned people to 'avoid the area at this time'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46a4zF_0gMloHDJ00


Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

