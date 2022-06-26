ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Heading into Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance could cost him all-time Grand Slam record

By Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

There have been strange periods throughout the career of Novak Djokovic where his motivation waxed and waned, his body didn’t cooperate or his temper got him thrown out of a U.S. Open he would have been heavily favored to win. But never has Djokovic tried to navigate as complicated a moment as the 2022 season has brought upon him.

Despite still being considered the best player in the world and the favorite heading into Wimbledon, which begins Monday, he has lost the No. 1 ranking and will slip further regardless of what he does over the next two weeks (more on that in a moment). After finally tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major titles last July and having a shot to win the calendar Grand Slam, he surprisingly finds himself now two behind Nadal. And unless the U.S. government changes its policy barring people who haven’t had a COVID-19 vaccination from entering the country, Djokovic will not be in New York for the U.S. Open this year or perhaps ever again.

“I’m aware of that, and that is an extra motivation to do well here,” Djokovic said Saturday in his pre-Wimbledon news conference. “So hopefully I can have a very good tournament as I have done in the last three editions and then I’ll just have to wait and see. I’d love to go to the States, but as of today that’s not possible and there’s not much I can do anymore. It’s really up to the U.S. government to make a decision whether they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country.”

It is abundantly clear that Djokovic has no intention of getting vaccinated and is prepared to skip half the Grand Slams (and several other significant tournaments) if the U.S. and Australia continue to have strict vaccine mandates for visitors entering their borders.

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Mao1_0gMlo5hq00

On one hand, his adherence to principle is admirable. After believing that he had an exemption to play the Australian Open in January, only to get deported after a week-long political saga, Djokovic understands the consequences of being unvaccinated and is willing to live with them regardless of what it means for his career. On the other hand, it is absolutely bizarre that a 35-year old tennis player with an opportunity to rewrite all the significant records in his sport would squander some of his last, best chances to win these tournaments because he won’t get the same safe, effective shot as 5 billion people around the world.

As COVID-19 becomes more of an endemic virus, restrictions have been relaxed in many places. There is now no requirement, for instance, to show a negative test before entering the U.S., so at some point perhaps countries will also drop vaccine requirements. But maybe they won’t, which would effectively render Djokovic as a part-time player in a sport he was dominating as recently as last year.

It is appropriate that Djokovic is seeded No. 1 given that he’s won the last three editions of the tournament and has six Wimbledon titles overall — just one shy of Pete Sampras and two behind Federer.

But Djokovic is actually No. 3 behind Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev in the world rankings, which are calculated on a rolling 12-month total, largely because he’s entered only six tournaments this year and was not allowed to play some big events that offer lots of ranking points like the Australian Open plus the two big American spring tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic is also poised to lose the 2000 points he won for last year’s Wimbledon title, as the ATP Tour stripped the tournament of ranking points as punishment for its unilateral decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from entering due to the war in Ukraine. If Djokovic can’t come to North America for the hardcourt swing and the U.S. Open due to the vaccine requirements, he will almost certainly drop out of the top 10 this summer — even if he wins Wimbledon.

Ranking points, as he said Saturday, are not Djokovic’s priority at this stage of his career. He already holds the record for most weeks at No. 1, which isn’t in danger of being broken by any of his contemporaries, and he’ll still be considered the best in the world as long as he performs to his capability at the tournaments he is allowed to enter.

But it will be difficult for Djokovic to maintain his status as one of the sport’s leading figures if he’s being relegated to a handful of events a year in Europe and the Middle East — not to mention the impact on his tennis.

After the Australia debacle, it was a real struggle for Djokovic to get back into form. He only started playing up to his standards at the Italian Open in May, making it seem like he was ready for the rigor of the French Open. But in his quarterfinal matchup against Nadal, he was strangely flat and did not seem to have the same competitive stamina he did a year earlier necessarily to outlast his rival on clay.

Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic told Tennis Majors after the French Open it was “incomprehensible” the way he played after winning the second set.

“It was like he lacked energy and like he did not believe sufficiently that he could win,” Ivanisevic said. “You cannot allow that to yourself against Rafa.”

Djokovic hasn’t played an official match since, which not unusual for him leading up to Wimbledon. He noted Saturday that he’s had a lot of “success with adapting quickly to the surface,” and the reality is that his experience gives him a huge advantage over a lot of the younger contenders who haven’t quite figured out grass yet.

Also in Djokovic’s favor is a relatively easy draw until the quarterfinals and not having to face either Nadal or Matteo Berrettini, who has become a standout player on grass, until the final.

For those reasons, he’s a heavy favorite to win his 21st Grand Slam title and get back within one of Nadal for the all-time record.

But after that, unless governments change their rules, Djokovic might be forced to disappear from the majors until next year’s French Open. At a time when the all-time Grand Slam race should be at the peak of its competitiveness, his vaccine status might render it a moot point.

That’s not good for tennis, nor his legacy, nor the legitimacy of the history books. But as he made clear once again before this Wimbledon begins, Djokovic’s mind is made up -- for better or worse.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heading into Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic's vaccine stance could cost him all-time Grand Slam record

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

old - Wimbledon 2022 order of play: Day 1 schedule including Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are both in action on the opening day of Wimbledon tomorrow afternoon as the two stars of the British game highlight a packed schedule of matches in SW19. Raducanu and Murray both issued positive injury updates ahead of the tournament and are ready to go as the Championships return in front of full crowds and without Covid-19 restrictions. Raducanu will be making her Centre Court debut following her stunning US Open triumph last September and her breakthrough run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament, but she faces a tricky opponent and a...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon draw analysis: Serbian handed tough test at SW19

Wimbledon never properly feels like it’s here until the draw has been made, and Novak Djokovic has now found out his potential path to a seventh title. Djokovic has won the last three editions of Wimbledon, beating Kevin Anderson, Roger Federer and Matteo Berrettini in the finals. He has...
TENNIS
Field Level Media

Wimbledon Odds: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Heavily Backed Favorites

Wimbledon began play Monday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek drawing lopsided action as heavy favorites to win their respective titles. Djokovic entered the tournament as the -170 favorite at DraftKings. Matteo Berrettini owned the next-shortest odds at +550, followed by long-time rival Rafael Nadal at +750. Despite his status as the heavy favorite, Djokovic had been backed by 43 percent of the total bets on the men’s winner and 76 percent of the handle.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Goran Ivanisevic
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
ClutchPoints

Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon is now in full swing but one of the top players in the tournament is being forced to withdraw. Matteo Berrettini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available to play, which is a major boost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of another Major: “I am heartbroken to announce that I […] The post Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon: Serena Williams beaten by Harmony Tan in late-night Centre Court thriller

Serena Williams was unable to summon the old magic as her Wimbledon return ended in a first-round defeat to Harmony Tan.Playing a singles match for the first time since leaving Centre Court prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.The will remained and, cheered on by a supportive crowd, she looked like she might stumble over the finish line after coming from a set down and forcing a tie-break, only to come up short.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Wimbledon
US News and World Report

Wimbledon Updates | Andy Murray Again Reaches 2nd Round

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray made his way into the second round at the All England Club for the 14th straight time. The unseeded Murray, who won the title at the grass-court Grand Slam in 2013 and 2016,...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu battles past Van Uytvanck in straight sets at Wimbledon

A year ago, when Emma Raducanu arrived on the grounds at Wimbledon for the first grand slam match of her career, not many people took notice. She was scheduled out on Court 18, a standard court assignment for a British player. When she immediately trailed by a break, it was a logical scoreline for a player with no experience, not noteworthy at all. Her straight-sets victory over Vitalia Diatchenko was a footnote on the day’s play.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal beats Francisco Cerundolo to reach second round

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Spain's Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an improbable calendar Grand Slam by fighting off Francisco Cerundolo to win on his return to Wimbledon. Nadal, 36, was two sets...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Andy Murray issues injury update after easing into second round of Wimbledon

Andy Murray has issued an injury update following his win over James Duckworth and Wimbledon as he rediscovered his Centre Court mojo. Murray came into Wimbledon with concerns over an abdominal injury that he sustained in the final of Stuttgart two weeks before the action was due to start in SW19.
TENNIS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy