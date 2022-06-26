ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

SHERIFF: 30-year-old shot in face at trail ride, event organizers will be prosecuted

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWCdf_0gMlo4p700

Editor’s note: KETK News was originally told by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office that a 13-year-old was in the hospital after being shot in the face. They have since corrected the statement, stating that a 30-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to his face. The 13-year-old was treated and released from the hospital on the morning of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gave new details on Monday regarding the Sunday morning trail ride shooting that sent five people to the hospital after a string of shootings.

Sheriff Smith said in a press conference on Monday that his office, the fire marshal’s office and the district attorney’s office will be going after the organizers of the event with “any civil lawsuit, as well as any criminal enforcement.”

24-year-old dead after Tyler shooting, suspect turns himself in

“We’ll be looking at failure to stop and render aid, just anything that we can file on the event holder, or anyone else, they’ve broken the law in Smith County and will be prosecuted,” Smith said.

Smith also said that when law enforcement arrived on scene, the event organizers and security were gone and as of now, they have not been in contact with any of the organizers, nor have they located any of them. He further stated that no permit was filed for the event and that, as far as officials know, the organizers did not have permission to use the property that they were on.

“Anywhere we can file charges on this event, they will be filed,” he said.

However, Smith emphasized that anyone who was only attending the event, excluding the shooters, will not face any charges and is encouraged to assist law enforcement with the investigation by calling the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600.

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, five gunshot victims were taken to hospitals in Longview, Kilgore and Tyler, one being a 30-year-old airlifted to a Tyler hospital in critical condition from being shot in the face. Smith confirmed that the other four victims were treated and released at the hospitals the same day.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person who was shot in the face was out on bond for a murder that occurred in Marshall in November 2021.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene at around 12:35 a.m. Sunday when they received reports of multiple gunshot victims in the 18000 block of FM 2767 in eastern Smith County. Officials said that further investigation determined that the event had been organized by Unified Elite Riderz out of Marshall and had been described as a trail ride, ATV ride and horse show.

Multiple SCSO deputies responded to the scene, along with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, Constable Pct. 4 office and Texas DPS troopers.

The location of the event was observed to be a large pasture with “numerous individuals” still at the scene. Some witnesses spoke to investigators and were reportedly able to identify multiple persons of interest.

According to the release, witnesses told investigators that the altercation took place “near the concert stage,” resulting in “one or more trail ride groups shooting into the crowd.” They also recounted that the on-site private security had been collecting firearms from attendees prior to their entry into the concert.

The witnesses further stated that after the initial shooting, some groups ran back to security and took back their firearms, resulting in a subsequent shooting in the area.

After law enforcement arrived at the scene, a third shooting reportedly took place near the rear of the property. The sheriff’s office believes, at this time, that all injuries took place in the initial shooting after no new victims were located on the scene by law enforcement from the second or third shooting.

“When gunshots go off like that, they scatter,” said Smith.

Constable chases suspect through Smith, Wood counties

Only one victim still remains in the hospital early this morning, according to the release, and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

“I can look back at least two years from now, down in mount enterprise, two killed in Waskom here a few weeks ago, which started at Liberty City. We’ve had trail rides here off of county roads in Smith County, everywhere you can follow… there’s violence,” said Smith.

A search warrant has since been obtained in order to process the crime scene and collect evidence while investigators continue to interview witnesses. Any other witnesses or anyone with any pertinent information to the case should call the sheriff’s office’s Emergency Operations Center at 903-566-6600.

Investigators are also interested in talking to the promoter of the event, Unified Elite Riderz, as well as the personnel and owner of Diamond Elite Security out of Louisiana. The poster pictured below is part of the advertisement for the event.

“We also have questions as to whether or not a Louisiana security company can operate in the state of Texas,” said Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mS6Hr_0gMlo4p700
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 9

Brandy Samuel
2d ago

The problem is...now people solve problems with bullets and violence instead of words. They have been empowered to, and no one in positions of power or authority cares....they only care about votes.

Reply(1)
3
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured, 1 arrested after Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 45-year-old Gawaine Mitchell of Longview was arrested after a shooting. According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 1900 block of Franklin Drive on Monday around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot and he was taken to a hospital […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested after attack at investigator’s home

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An off-duty Harrison County investigator was attacked at his home on Tuesday night resulting in a physical altercation, according to officials. Dispatch was notified of the incident and when they responded to the scene, they found Jerry Guilliams, 43, of Marshall, handcuffed by the investigator after their altercation. Officials said […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Security Company Disputes Smith County Sherriff’s Claims In Trail Ride Shooting

We continue to monitor the fallout from this past weekend's events at a trail ride in Winona, TX where 5 people were shot and taken to local hospitals. The Smith County Sheriff's Office has been releasing details about the incident but we received a phone call from a member of the security team who was present the night of the incident and he is disputing some of the claims being made by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview man accused of shooting another man arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man accused of shooting another man Monday night has been arrested. Gawaine Mitchell, 45, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records. Longview police said the shooting happened...
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
State
Louisiana State
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Who is the LCB/I-30 cartel gang

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police reported on Tuesday, that after an 18-month long investigation across multiple agencies, numerous members of the LCB/I-30 cartel gang had been arrested. Each person arrested in relation to the investigation was subsequently charged with organized criminal activity in addition to other charges. According to Texarkana officials, the LCB, also […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

MADD honors East Texas law enforcement as DWI heroes at Annual Law Enforcement Recognition Event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving honored police officers for getting drunk drivers off the roads at their annual Take the Wheel Law Enforcement Recognition Event, they are calling them DWI heroes. On Wednesday, the group hosted a ceremony honoring officers for their commitment to keeping drivers safe. MADD honored the brave men and […]
HENDERSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Road#Murder#Texas Dps#Violent Crime#Sheriff#Smith County Sheriff
101.5 KNUE

Kidnapping Scare at a Tyler, TX Mall? One Limo Driver Shares a Warning

Recently, a man who was driving a limo shared a warning on a social media group page that focuses on what's trending in Bullard, Texas. He was warning about what sounds like a kidnapping scare at a mall in Tyler, Texas. He said in the post that he'd "read about this happening around our area, but [that day] he actually witnessed it."
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Driver of stolen Kilgore 18-wheeler led authorities on chase, threatened to ‘shoot back’ before surrendering

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County authorities have released more details about a chase involving a stolen 18-wheeler. Just after 6 a.m. on Monday, the Kilgore Police Department notified the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that a loaded tractor trailer rig was stolen from their city. According to authorities, they located the stolen vehicle near FM […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Man arrested in connection with Home Depot fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a Home Depot store. Leland Chase McDaniel was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on June 16 after the Longview Fire Department released security camera pictures of him.
KETK / FOX51 News

Armed robbery suspect in custody, Harrison County authorities confirm

UPDATE (12:09 p.m.) – The subject is in custody, authorities confirmed. More information is expected to be released later today. __________________________________________ HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate an armed robbery suspect last seen in the Hallsville area. The subject is a Hispanic male, last seen wearing a tan […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy