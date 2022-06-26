ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reactions: Jesse Winker HBP sparks Angels-Mariners brawl; ex-Red flips off Anaheim crowd

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch by Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Wantz in the top of the first inning Sunday in Anaheim, sparking a benches-clearing brawl and obscene gesture toward the crowd from the former Cincinnati Red.

Winker entered Sunday hitting .230 in his first season with the Mariners. Earlier this month, he reportedly agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million contract to avoid arbitration .

'It happened again': Young Reds fan watches Winker brawl in Anaheim one year after seeing Votto ejection in San Diego

Social media reactions to Sunday's melee involving Winker:

An All-Star last season for Cincinnati, Winker was traded with Eugenio Suárez in March to Seattle for right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, 2019 second-round draft pick Brandon Williamson and a player to be named later - identified two weeks later as pitcher Connor Phillips .

Winker hit .288 with an OBP of .385 and an OPS of .888 - with 66 homers and 190 RBIs - over five seasons with the Reds, which selected him in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Jesse Winker HBP sparks Angels-Mariners brawl; ex-Red flips off Anaheim crowd

