Hamilton, OH

Historic Hamilton apartment building to be converted into 54-room hotel

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

HAMILTON — The former Anthony Wayne Apartments in downtown Hamilton is being converted into an upscale Hilton brand hotel.

Vision Realty Group, a Cincinnati housing developer, and Lighthouse Hospitality Group, a Petersburg, Florida-based hotel developer, signed onto the project at the old apartment building on South Monument Avenue, the developer announced in a release.

"Vision Realty Group, along with our partners at Lighthouse Hospitality and Hilton, see Hamilton as a tremendous market for doing business and a destination for travelers," stated Vision Realty Group President Matt Olliges. "We are excited to announce The Well House Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, as we look forward to starting the project and to ultimately welcoming more people to Hamilton.”

The 54 room hotel will be operated as a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, with a colloquial name Well House Hotel, Oliges noted in the release.

The project is expected to cost $16 million and create permanent and temporary jobs, Olliges said. Developers plan to apply for historic tax credits after it's complete.

A restaurant operator is currently being sought to take over an existing commercial site outside of the hotel, which is also part of the redevelopment project.

"We are thrilled that Vision Realty Group is bringing a Tapestry Collection by Hilton to downtown Hamilton," said Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith, said in statement. "Having a Hilton downtown will make business travel easier. The Anthony Wayne Hotel was constructed in the 1920s when Hamilton business leaders wanted a nice hotel for business travelers. Here we are 100 years later, converting it back to its original use, and for the same reason."

Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and be completed in around a year.

