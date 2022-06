Thirty-five years ago this month, Torey Lovullo was selected in the fifth round of the 1987 MLB Draft. He has, since then, become a baseball lifer. 1,598 games played, 2,098 games coached. In that span, he’s spent time with 10 organizations. Among that group, the Detroit Tigers hold “a very special place in my heart,” Lovullo says now, all these years later. After all, they were the organization that drafted him, developed him and, in 1988, gave...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO