The Athletic's Joe Rexrode reported that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (foot) "looked terrific running around with his teammates" in spring practices. Henry's 2021 season was cut short by a foot injury that required surgery, but the star running back was able to make a surprising return for the Titans' post-season loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While he did not appear to be fully healthy in that game back in January, the 28-year-old seems to now be fully healthy heading into the 2022 season.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO