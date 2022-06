There is real threat the Dallas Mavericks could lose Jalen Brunson in free agency, but by the looks of it, the team has no one to blame but themselves. The New York Knicks are increasingly likely to land Brunson when free agency opens on Thursday night, with the team reportedly ready to offer him a lucrative four-year, $100 million contract. Not to mention that they are ready to give him the starting point guard role and the keys to the offense of the team.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO