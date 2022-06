A crazy fight broke out between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The Angels and the Mariners had an all-out brawl that seemed to be sparked by what happened during Saturday night's game. Mike Trout was thrown at during Saturday night's game and he wasn't happy about it following the contest. Then, on Sunday, another thrown-at situation led to an all-out brawl.

