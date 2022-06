The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to select Jake Lamb onto the major league roster, manager Dave Roberts announced via Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic. The veteran infielder would’ve soon been able to opt out of his minor league contract had he not been added to the 40-man roster. Utilityman Zach McKinstry is headed to the 10-day injured list with neck soreness in a corresponding move. Los Angeles had a 40-man roster vacancy after designating Stefen Romero for assignment last week.

