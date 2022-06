FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Following a passing cold front Saturday, cooler, drier air will settle in this Monday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s under clear, sunny skies. Northwest winds will turn breezy through the afternoon. It will turn a bit chilly overnight as lows dip to the upper 40s. Each day this work week will be slightly warmer than the last with 80s back Tuesday and 90s back by Thursday. Showers remain out of the forecast until Friday.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO