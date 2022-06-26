ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, MA

Adaptive water skiing means fun for all on Lake Quinsigamond

By Allan Jung, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
SHREWSBURY — Adaptive Skiing at the Webster Water Ski Collective, along with the Holland Aqua Riders, the Nipmuc Ski Club, and the Lake Quinsigamond Ski Club, held its second annual Lake Quinsigamond Any Age, Any Disability Adaptive Water Ski Event at the Donahue Rowing Center on Friday.

The event allowed more than 25 kids and adults ages 8 to 61 with various disabilities, including spinal bifida, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism and epilepsy, the chance to water ski on the lake aboard specialized equipment with trained and certified adaptive ski instructors assisting them.

Friday's event was the first of four Adaptive Water Ski events in Central Massachusetts that the collective is hosting this summer, with a goal of taking 100 participants out on the water.

