Ryan Carretta Commits To Pitt Football

Another 2023 offensive lineman picks the Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- He visited Pittsburgh and East Lansing, Michigan in consecutive weeks, trying to figure out which college would get his verbal commitment. On Sunday, three-star offensive lineman Ryan Carretta was ready to make his decision public. He chose the Pitt Panthers, who continue to rake in recruits during the month of June.

Caretta, who attends St. Charles Prep in Columbus, Ohio, is considered the No. 32 player in his state by 247Sports. He held 16 offers in all, including 11 from Power Five schools. Tennesee, Michigan State, Michigan, Louisville, Kentucky and Iowa State were among the other teams involved.

Carretta is the second high school offensive lineman to announce his commitment to Pitt today. Less than two hours before, three-star tackle Colin Van Rooy posted on Twitter that he had picked the Panthers.

Three Pat Signals appeared on Sunday, indicating that three new recruits had committed. There were also two from last weekend's visits that went unclaimed. Since Caretta visited last week, it's possible that he committed then and is not a part of Sunday's haul. If so, then there are two more players visiting this weekend and one more from a week ago that have yet to announce.

