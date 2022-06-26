ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Carretta Commits To Pitt Football

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

Another 2023 offensive lineman picks the Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- He visited Pittsburgh and East Lansing, Michigan in consecutive weeks, trying to figure out which college would get his verbal commitment. On Sunday, three-star offensive lineman Ryan Carretta was ready to make his decision public. He chose the Pitt Panthers, who continue to rake in recruits during the month of June.

Caretta, who attends St. Charles Prep in Columbus, Ohio, is considered the No. 32 player in his state by 247Sports. He held 16 offers in all, including 11 from Power Five schools. Tennesee, Michigan State, Michigan, Louisville, Kentucky and Iowa State were among the other teams involved.

Carretta is the second high school offensive lineman to announce his commitment to Pitt today. Less than two hours before, three-star tackle Colin Van Rooy posted on Twitter that he had picked the Panthers.

Three Pat Signals appeared on Sunday, indicating that three new recruits had committed. There were also two from last weekend's visits that went unclaimed. Since Caretta visited last week, it's possible that he committed then and is not a part of Sunday's haul. If so, then there are two more players visiting this weekend and one more from a week ago that have yet to announce.

2023 OL Colin Van Rooy Chooses Pitt

Pitt Football Picks Up Three 2023 Commitments

Pair of Week-Old Pat Signals Remain Unclaimed

Pitt Makes Top-Eight For Three-Star Safety

Pitt to Play Northwestern In 2022 ACC-Big 10 Challenge

Report: Former Pitt G to Play in NBA Summer League

Former Pitt CB Damarri Mathis Signs Rookie Deal

Three-Star WR, Pitt Target Decommits From Miami

Pitt Football Players, Coaches Remember Tony Siragusa

The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Hoops Staff Offers 2023 Forward Ladji Dembele

On Monday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to 2023 forward Ladji Dembele out of New Jersey. Dembele is a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward with offers from Pitt and Wake Forest. He is originally from Bamako, Mali, but now plays for St. Benedict’s prep alongside Pitt guard target Ty-laur Johnson. Although he is currently unranked, Dembele has shined lately on both the Adidas and Nike circuits, splitting time with NY Jayhawks and NY Renaissance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
