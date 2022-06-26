ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Angels and Mariners players throw punches in benches-clearing brawl

By Sarah Valenzuela
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agqGl_0gMlmSkU00

It took less than two innings for Sunday’s Angels matinee against the Seattle Mariners to turn into a fight in the Octagon.

Angels right-hander Andrew Wantz hit Jesse Winker with a pitch in the second inning, prompting Mariners manager Scott Servais to motion for Wantz, who was serving as an opener, to be ejected. Both teams and Wantz were given warnings in the first inning after he threw inside to Julio Rodriguez.

The bad blood between the teams started in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game, when Mariners reliever Erik Swanson threw toward Mike Trout’s head . The umpires, though, downplayed any issues stemming from that game.

“That was nothing for us to issue warnings today,” crew chief Adrian Johnson said after the Angels' 2-1 Sunday. “What happened today was a guy got hit. We had warnings in. … All the other details will go in our incident report and you’ll get it from Major League Baseball.”

On Sunday after getting hit, Winker was already exchanging words with the Angels’ dugout, before plate umpire John Bacon and Johnson could try to defuse the situation. Winker then started pushing toward the Angels’ dugout and the benches and bullpens cleared. Anthony Rendon, recovering from season-ending wrist surgery , was one of the first out of the dugout and he shoved his left hand into Winker’s face.

A brawl ensued, with the pack pushing into the back netting between the dugout and home plate.  J.P. Crawford of the Mariners jumped over his teammates to get one of the Angels with his fist.

Winker ended up near the bottom of a pile of players, as he scuffled with Angels reliever Ryan Tepera . Recent Angels call-up Monte Harrison and left fielder Brandon Marsh were among the players trying to separate Tepera and Winker.

“Protect my teammates. That's the first thing I thought,” Marsh said. “I saw Tep was in there pretty deep and at the bottom of the pile, so I went and tried to try to rescue him as much as I could, but it was a lot to a little in that area.

“You don't want to see people getting stepped on, cleated, hit, punched, I should say.”

After the commotion on the field started to die down, Angel Stadium fans starting chanting “Let’s go Angels!” before another fight broke out.

Angels starter Noah Syndergaard and Rodriguez were among those who needed to be held back from the big group.

Winker, as he went back to his dugout, made an obscene gesture to the crowd. A short time later, he came out of the dugout and raised his middle fingers to the crowd again.

“The only thing I’m going to apologize for is flipping the fans off,” Winker said. “They’re spending their hard-earned money to come watch us play a game, and they didn’t deserve that, so I apologize to the fans, especially the women and children.”

Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, a teammate of Winker’s on the Cincinnati Reds from 2017-2020, was among the players ejected, and in response grabbed the box of sunflower seed packs from the dugout and launched them onto the field, scattering them onto the third-base line.

Iglesias said he did not have a problem with Winker, but got angry because he was ejected without having done anything.

“I don’t know why they ejected me, I never even threw a punch,” Iglesias said in Spanish. “I was just analyzing the situation and the umpire ejected me from the game, which is why I had the attitude I had.”

The Angels dugout emptied again, the rest of the bullpen figuring whether to make their way back toward their teammates. Iglesias also threw a bucket of bubblegum on the infield, landing between second and third base, and knocked over the coolers in the dugout.

Eight players and managers were ejected: Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, Iglesias, Tepera, Wantz, Servais, Winker, Rodriguez and Crawford.

Wantz said he did not know what happened between Trout and Swanson on Saturday because he was in the clubhouse getting treatment during the game. His mentality going into the game was on helping the team win.

“I was pretty amped up for my first start,” he said after the game. “And the first one kind of just got away from me… I was sweating, the first day game I've ever pitched in, and that's that. Second one to Winker was a fastball inside, it just yanked it. That's all I gotta say.”

The Angels restarted the game with José Suarez on the mound. Suarez was already set to come in for Wantz as the bulk guy in the game — though when he and Wantz were supposed to switch off was dependent on Wantz going as long as he could.

“To throw at Julio, who’s a kid, over something that happened last night when we were trying to win a ballgame in the ninth inning [and not] put the tying run on base,” Mariners starter Marco Gonzalez said, “it’s just classless to come out and change your pitcher before the game. It’s clear. The intention is clear.

“They called down to the bullpen right after the first pitch was thrown,” Gonzalez continued. “They knew what they were doing. … I feel like we handled the situation well and stayed within ourselves and just tried to go win a ballgame. … You can’t say the same for what they’re doing over there.”

The Mariners put Adam Frazier in to pinch run for Winker. Frazier remained in the game at left field. They also replaced Rodriguez with Taylor Trammel at center, then slotted in Abraham Toro at second base and shifted Dylan Moore to shortstop.

The fight caused about an 18-minute delay in the game.

“Look, you play eight games in a matter of a week against the same team, things like this happen,” Nevin said. “I mean, the scheduling. Tensions just — that's baseball sometimes.

“Unfortunately, there's some ugly incidences once in a while and I think this is what happened today."

Not since the June 2, 1998, brawl against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium have the Angels fought an opponent for so long and with such ferocity.

That game featured two benches-clearing incidents, including a ninth-inning melee that delayed the game for 15 minutes, and a dozen ejections. Nevin, a catcher on that Angels team, started the first brawl when he charged the mound in the seventh inning after getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game.

Times staff writer Mike DiGiovanna contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Braves teammates claim Joc Pederson refused to leave clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham last season

Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin revealed that Joc Pederson refused to leave the clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham during the Atlanta Braves’ visit to San Diego last season. Back in May, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants in what was revealed to be over a fantasy football dispute in the past. The story only grew from there, and it continues to do so with this latest update.
SAN DIEGO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Home Run of All Time

Over the history of baseball there have been several ways the greatest baseball players are measured. Some have to do with hitting average, both over a season and a career. Another is RBIs, both over a career and season. Another is the percentage of times a player gets on base. This measure was made famous […]
MLB
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Seattle, WA
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Braves: 3 photos that prove Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves celebrated Freddie Freeman over the weekend, but the star first baseman struggled with emotions in his return. On Tuesday, he fired his agents. Freeman never really intended to leave Atlanta, and Tuesday’s news all but confirmed that. They played hardball with the Braves, and Alex Anthopoulos called Freeman’s bluff, trading for Matt Olson to replace him.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits what the Braves already know about Michael Harris II

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Swanson
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Ryan Tepera
FanSided

3 former Yankees players NY should consider acquiring at trade deadline

The New York Yankees have run through the league after a 7-6 start in 2022 (can you believe that really happened?), but that doesn’t mean the work is done. Any fan knows the weak spots by now, but to put it simply, every time you’re left calculating the bullpen workload chart, only to realize Clay Holmes/Michael King won’t be available, that should trigger a response.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
CBS Boston

Manny Ramirez gives hilariously hypocritical advice to son

BOSTON -- In case you hadn't heard, there's a rather intriguing group of players on the roster of the Brockton Rox this season. Competing for the team in The Futures League are the sons of Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Keith Foulke and Gary Sheffield.Baseball lineage like that has drawn all sorts of attention on the young players and their team, including a recent feature article on ESPN.com. Of the many things that stood out in the feature, written by Joon Lee, some advice from the elder Manny Ramirez to his 19-year-old son was perhaps the funniest."The thing that...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Angel Stadium#Major League Baseball
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves potential trade candidates: Brandon Drury

To this point in the series, I’ve been strictly focused on left-handed bats, which is what Alex Anthopoulos said he is focused on leading up to the deadline. However, this right-handed bat and former Braves prospect is another option that makes a lot of sense. If you missed any...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Golf Digest

A Mariners fan sent Jesse Winker a pizza after Sunday’s brawl, and the delivery driver was flooded with “hundreds” of tips

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen an MLB dust-up quite like the one we saw at Angel Stadium on Sunday. In the top of the second inning, the Mariners' Jesse Winker appeared to be deliberately plunked by Angels opener Andrew Wantz, who had also thrown behind the head of Julio Rodriguez in the first inning. The pitches came in retaliation for throwing up and in on Mike Trout during Saturday’s game—with footage of Angels interim manager Phil Nevin threatening retribution to Mariners players surfacing afterward—and sparked 'The NeverEnding Story' of brawls, eventually leading to the ejection of six players and both managers.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera Moves Up All-Time List With Latest Hit

It hasn’t been a smooth ride for the Detroit Tigers, but Miguel Cabrera continues to add to his already impressive resume. Earlier this season, Cabrera picked up hit No. 3,000 and became the only active player besides Albert Pujols to have reached that mark. But who said he was...
DETROIT, MI
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
335K+
Followers
64K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy