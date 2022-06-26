ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

4th homicide of weekend in Milwaukee takes life of 25 year old

By Patrick Caine
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a double homicide Friday night and the homicide of a 25 year old manSaturday night, Milwaukee Police are now investigating...

wtmj.com

Comments / 23

Frank27
2d ago

That's why we need more kids with no education and no guidance and no way out of poverty

Reply(2)
6
tom
2d ago

Wow its a fricking war zone you get what you vote for

Reply(5)
11
Farmgrl58
2d ago

Nothing new. Move out of Milwaukee County ASAP.Things will never improve...

Reply(1)
6
 

Milwaukee, WI
