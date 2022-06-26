ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

Man killed in early morning shooting in Atwater, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQwK6_0gMllA8r00 Atwater police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early on Sunday morning.

Officers arrived in the area of Vine Street and Mitchell Lane at about 1:20 am to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

They tried to revive the man but he died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now canvassing the area for evidence and possible surveillance video.

They are looking for a red sedan reported to have been leaving the area at the time.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt Brum or Detective Vargas.

This is Atwater's third homicide of the year, police say.

Comments / 3

esther evans
2d ago

I am sad for Atwater. It was a great little town while we were stationed their in the military. Since they closed thr base, the town progressively lost it's appeal.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Man dead in Atwater after early morning shooting

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning shooting has left one man dead and Atwater police searching for clues as to what exactly happened Sunday morning. They say their department received a call of a shots fired in the 1900 block of Mitchell Lane around 1:20 a.m. Investigators say they arrived to find a man laying near the street corner with several gun shot wounds. They also say lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the man passed away at the scene.
ATWATER, CA
CBS Sacramento

Atwater Man, 31, Dies After Crashing Into Tree Near Auburn

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Atwater man was killed after a truck slammed into a tree near Auburn Monday night. The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, near the Lees Lane intersection. (credit: Auburn Police Department) Officers say a pickup truck was heading southbound when, for an unknown reason, the driver veered to the right and went off the roadway. The truck then crashed into a tree and a fence. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but officers have identified him as a 31-year-old Atwater resident. Auburn is located roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Release New Video, Hoping To Crack 2017 Homicide Cold Case

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department has released new surveillance video evidence in hopes of cracking a homicide case that happened almost five years ago. On June 28, 2017, Stockton police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near Valverde Park in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the officers arrived at the scene shortly after being called to find Ramon Concha Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The video released Tuesday shows two unidentified suspects getting in and out of their vehicles which are described as a mid-2000s gold Nissan Murano and a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark Honda Ridgeline with a silver roof rack. Police have not said why the video has not been released until now.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atwater, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Atwater, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX26

House party leaves 1 dead, several others injured in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — An investigation remains open after a large house party left one teen dead and several others badly hurt late last month in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on May 28 around 11:30 p.m. regarding a house party in the 2600 block of Cowden Avenue.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 19, Arrested After Large Fight At Modesto Bowling Alley

MODESTO (CBS13) – A young Modesto woman is under arrest after a violent fight at a Modesto bowling alley late Sunday night. Modesto police say, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the Yosemite Lanes Bowling Alley after getting reports of a large fight going on inside. Police say they also got a report of someone possibly being stabbed. Several people involved left the scene before officers could arrive, but police did find a man suffering from a laceration in the parking lot. Police say the victim wasn’t cooperative and also stated he wasn’t stabbed. Witness statements, along with evidence found at the scene, led police to believe that the victim was actually hit over the head with a beer bottle that shattered – possibly cutting his chest. Officers got a description of the possible vehicle the suspects left in and later pulled it over. One person inside, 19-year-old Modesto resident Natalie Monarrez, was arrested in connection to the fight and is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Modesto resident Danny Garcia, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI. Exactly what started the fight is still unclear.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Resident Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-5 Near Grapevine

LEBEC (CBS13) – A Modesto woman has died after a crash involving three vehicles near the Grapevine over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 5 south of Grapevine Road. At the scene, officers found that a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles had been in a crash. One passenger, only identified as a female at this point, one of the vehicles involved suffered fatal injuries in the crash, officers say. The driver and another passenger that same vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other two drivers involved were not hurt. Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation, but officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
FOX26

DUI suspect flips car and runs from scene in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — According to police, a DUI suspect crashed into a parked car and flipped his vehicle, then decided to flee the scene Saturday night in Madera. Madera Police were called out for a crash that happened in the 600 block of North E Street. After investigating...
ABC10

4 people hit by car at Knights Ferry after argument

KNIGHTS FERRY, Calif. — Four people were hurt at the Knights Ferry Recreation Area after an argument turned violent, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Sgt. Erich Layton, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said none of the people were seriously hurt, with two being treated on scene and the other two refusing treatment. No one went to the hospital.
KNIGHTS FERRY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner identifies woman who died in overturned vehicle

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a car that overturned during an accident. Modesto resident Khamlounh Thammaaly, 63, died 9:47 p.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road in Arvin. Thammaaly was a passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned, according to the coroner.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc10.com

Woman killed in Sonora motorcycle accident

SONORA, Calif. — A woman died Tuesday morning after rear-ending another vehicle with her motorcycle on a highway in Sonora. According to California Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old motorcyclist was riding her Harley Davidson westbound on the SR-108 on-ramp around 7:20 a.m. when she tried to pass a big rig.
SONORA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident Near Grapevine

Modesto Woman Killed in Car Accident on I-5 Near Grapevine Road. The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car accident near the Grapevine on the night of Sunday, June 26, 2022. The motor vehicle collision took place shortly after 9:40 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Grapevine Road.
MODESTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Oakley Police Seek Stockton Man in Carol Lane Shooting

At 9:39 pm Saturday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the third floor at the Carol Lane Apartments in the city of Oakley. Oakley Police arrived on scene and located a victim. As of 9:53 pm, the scene was still not secure as...
OAKLEY, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot on freeway in Lodi area, CHP says

LODI, Calif. — A juvenile was shot on Monday along a freeway in the Lodi area of San Joaquin County, officials said. (Video above: Top headlines for June 27). The California Highway Patrol said it was notified by the Lodi Police Department about the shooting at 3:27 p.m. Police said the juvenile is male.
LODI, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Merced police looking for man who attempted to rob gas station

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person who attempted to rob the Kwik Serve Gas Station Saturday evening. Officers say they were called to the gas station at 1210 R Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a man pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded cash.
MERCED, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy