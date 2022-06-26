Filler finishes seventh in AUX softball standings
SAN DIEGO (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger grad Andrea Filler had a solid showing during her 2-week stint with AUX Softball.
The professional softball league, which is part of Athletes Unlimited, awards points to players based on individual and team performance over a 2-week span. Players are drafted into teams for a 4-game series, then re-drafted once a new series begins.
Filler, who competed for Italy's national softball team in the Tokyo Olympics, finished seventh overall in the individual standings with 1,240 points. During her 2-week session, Filler batted 0.265, earned eight RBI along with one home run.
