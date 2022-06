New York City Pride March draws crowd of thousands in Manhattan

ALEXI ROSENFELD / Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: People participate in the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City. Planned Parenthood was the first contingent of the parade this year following the Supreme Court overturning the 50-year-old landmark Roe v. Wade case ending the protection of federal abortions. The annual NYC Pride Parade returned fully in person this year after being scaled back in 2021 and cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planned Parenthood leads the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

Planned Parenthood leads the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul participates in the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams participates in the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer marches during the 2022 New York City Pride March on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

New York Attorney General Letitia James participates in the New York City Pride Parade on Fifth Avenue on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

Gucci the Yorkie during the New York City Pride Parade on Fifth Avenue on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

People march past Gay Street in the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

People walk past an NYPD Counterterrorism officer at the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

Bryanna Rosario, 21 years old, from New Jersey and Tara Mckearnin, 19 years old, from New Jersey, kiss at the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

A bus driver driving a bus cheers while participating in the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

People wave pride flags past Stonewall Inn at the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

Ben Eisenstadt from New York and Paul Staisiunas from New York kiss for photographers in front of the Stonewall Inn the New York City Pride Parade on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

Marcela Alvarez and Sarah Marriot pose for a photo as they watch the New York City Pride Parade on Fifth Avenue on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

A person marches during the 2022 New York City Pride March on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

U.S Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney marches during the 2022 New York City Pride March on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

People participate in the New York City Pride Parade on Christopher Street on June 26, 2022 in New York City.

Angela Ghiozzi holds up a sign as she watches the New York City Pride Parade on Fifth Avenue on June 26, 2022 in New York City.