Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 16:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 453 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arizona State Fairgrounds, or near Laveen, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Papago Park, Piestewa Peak Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds and South Mountain Park. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 130 and 160. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 207. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO