Report: Manchester United Brazilian Midfielder Andreas Pereira Close To Reach A Deal With Fulham For His Services

According to a recent report, Manchester United would have received an official offer from Fulham for the transfer of the Midfielder Andreas Pereira this summer.

The number 18 has been playing for Clube de Regatas do Flamengo since the last summer.

Flamengo had a verbal agreement with Manchester United upon the player's arrival to Brazil. It consisted of a potential sale of 20 million euros at the end of the loan spell.

IMAGO / Fotoarena

The Duffel born was brought to Flamengo explicitly to help them win the Copa Libertadores.

Pereira started playing in the tournament's semi-finals against Barcelona de Guayaquil where he displayed a good performance helping Flamengo advance to the final.

However, Andreas Pereira had a disastrous mistake in the Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras, the Midfielder conceded the victory goal for their rivals and could not recover since then.

As a consequence, Flamengo refused to pay 20 million euros for the Brazilian and travelled to England to fix the price tag of the 26-year-old.

In the end, the Red Devils reached a new agreement with Flamengo to a 10 million price tag for the Brazil International.

A couple of weeks ago, Flamengo informed Manchester United they were not going to buy the number 18. Thus, Pereira had to come back to the Old Trafford side for pre-season.

Today, according to a report from Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte (via United Journal ): Fulham has proposed to sign Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, and has a principle agreement with Manchester United.

The deal consists of a 10 million euros price tag, in addition, to 3 million euros conditional on goal bonuses.proposed.

